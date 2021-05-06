EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum to reopen this Monday 10th May

With a wide range of health-and-safety measures in place, Europe’s leading tourist attraction is ready to reopen, along with other great attractions in Dublin city, reports Clodagh Dooley

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2019 and 2020 in the World Travel Awards, will reopen to the public from Monday 10th May 2021, seven days a week. Timed tickets are now on sale.

The EPIC visit unfolds along a carefully designed one-way walking route, which supports social distancing guidelines and ensures that visitors will be able to experience all of their exhibitions. They have implemented a range of public health and physical distancing measures to ensure the safety of visitors, their staff, and other workers.

Dr Patrick Greene, CEO and Museum Director, says, “Visitors to the award-winning digital museum will find that we have used the time during lockdown to introduce exciting new features. We will be celebrating EPIC’s 5th Birthday in May, opening a remarkable exhibition Out in the World about Ireland’s LGBTQ+ diaspora activists in June, and two new galleries will open in July. Our shop has many new lines and we have introduced online retail to serve customers all over the globe. Everyone at EPIC is looking forward to welcoming visitors for a memorable experience.”

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is a state-of-the-art interactive experience, located in the beautiful vaults of the 1820 Custom House Quarter building in Dublin’s Docklands, the original departure point for so many of Ireland’s emigrants. Featuring personal stories of love, triumph, adventure, and adversity, it highlights and celebrates the positive impact and influence of Irish emigrants around the world. For more information visit epicchq.com or search #EPICmuseum online.

And there are a whole host of other incredible attractions for all ages reopening soon around Dublin:

Opening May 10:

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum , located at the chq Building on Custom House Quay – epicchq.com/prioritising-your-safety-epic-museum

Little Museum of Dublin on Stephen’s Green – littlemuseum.ie/ Chester Beatty Library on the grounds of Dublin Castle – chesterbeatty.ie/visit/ National Museum of Ireland – Decorative Arts and History at Collins Barracks – museum.ie/en-IE/About/COVID19-Info National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology at Kildare Street – museum.ie/en-IE/About/COVID19-Info National Gallery of Ireland on Merrion Square – nationalgallery.ie/visit-us/staying-safe Seamus Heaney: Listen Now Again at the Bank of Ireland Cultural and Heritage Centre on College Green – nli.ie/en/udlist/current-exhibitions.aspx?article=0ebd1d65-6087-4f38-a2a0-467de598b745 The Book of Kells and the Long Room at Trinity College Dublin https://www.tcd.ie/visitors/book-of-kells/ Croke Park GAA Museum & Skyline Tours at Croke Park – crokepark.ie/tours

Opening later in May:

May 11th – Marsh’s Library at St Patrick’s Cathedral – marshlibrary.ie/

May 11th – National Print Museum at Beggars Bush Barracks – nationalprintmuseum.ie/

May 11th – Hugh Lane Gallery , Charlemont House, Parnell Square North – hughlane.ie/

May 11th – Temple Bar Gallery & Studios , Temple Bar – templebargallery.com/news/the-gallery-at-temple-bar-gallery-studios-is-reopening

May 14th – Museum of Literature Ireland (MOLI) at St Stephen’s Green – moli.ie/

May 19th – GPO Witness History at the GPO, O’Connell St – gpowitnesshistory.ie/

May 28th – National Leprechaun Museum, Jervis Street – leprechaunmuseum.ie/

Dublin Zoo, The National Botanic Gardens, and other outdoor attractions are currently open. We can’t wait to start visiting!

