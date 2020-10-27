31st Holiday World Show Dublin rescheduled for 2021

Business Exhibitions Ltd has announced that the annual Holiday World Show will not go ahead next year, in accordance with Covid-19 safety guidelines, reports Clodagh Dooley

Today, it has been confirmed that the Holiday World Show, which was set to take place from January 24th-26th, 2021 in the RDS Simmonscourt, has been rescheduled to 2022, in line with current Covid-19 health guidelines.

Maureen Ledwith, Sales Director of Holiday World Show, stated, “It is with a very heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the 31st Holiday World Show Dublin, along with The Holiday World Show Belfast, The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport, The Caravan & Motorhome Shows Belfast & Dublin, The TRAVEL Extra Journalist of the Year Awards and The Irish Travel Industry Awards 2021. With the rising cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and throughout the world, we as organisers have a duty of care to all our visitors, exhibitors and staff.”

She continued, “We understand this will be a huge disappointment to many of our frequent attendees, exhibitors and partners alike, but on balance we consider rescheduling the events to be the best course of action at this time. These events will take place in 2022 and will have the ability to showcase all aspects of the Travel Industry, both domestic and international.

“We look forward to bringing the travel industry together again in 2022. On behalf of all of us here at Business Exhibitions, thank you for your continuing support and understanding.”

Holiday World Show is Ireland’s largest and best-attended annual public exhibition, featuring exhibitors from home and abroad, and presenting just about every type of holiday experience imaginable. Holiday World Show also offers a wide range of multicultural entertainment, as well as competitions, attractions and special show-only offers. Business Exhibitions will return with the events in 2022.

Business Exhibitions will proceed with events for 2022 on the following dates:

The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport 8th/9th January

Holiday World Show Belfast – 14th/16th January

Holiday World Show Dublin – 21st/23rd January

Caravan & Motorhome Shows – Belfast 14th/16th January and Dublin – 21st/23rd January

Irish Travel Industry Awards – 20th January

TRAVEL Extra Journalist of the Year Awards – 21st January

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “The annual Holiday World Shows and the Irish Travel Industry Awards are highlights of the travel trade and press calendars in Ireland. Unfortunately, due to concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19, we feel that it would be in everyone’s best interests to reschedule to 2022, to ensure the health and safety of all parties involved.”

He continued, “These last few months have been incredibly stressful for the Irish travel industry, with many businesses under immense pressure due to travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are looking forward to rescheduling these events for 2022, so that we can come together as an industry once again.”

It comes as a huge disappointment to all involved, and my editorial team will dearly miss working on the official Holiday World Show guide (available at the Show and published in the Sunday Independent), which we look forward to each year. But no doubt, the Holiday World Show will come back bigger and better than ever next year. We will all be well due a holiday by then!

Visit holidayworldshow.com

Comments

comments