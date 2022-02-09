A Business Class experience at Turkish Airlines Lounge

Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan shares his experience visiting Turkish Airlines Business Lounge at Istanbul Airport during a stopover en-route from Thailand

A privilege of flying Business Class is the access to the airline’s airport lounge. And in a time when people do not want to be on top of each other, the airport lounge has never been more popular. I had the opportunity of experiencing one of the world’s greatest airport lounges recently – Turkish Airlines’ Business Lounge at Istanbul Airport.

I arrived overnight from Thailand just in time for breakfast and the chefs were eager to conjure up an omelette of my choice, which I matched with authentic Turkish mezze – yum. I love the fact that in Istanbul, there is a variety of dishes from the national Turkish cuisine, such as Gozleme flatbread or Kumru-a with sausage and cheese. There’s even a live cooking show at the lounge’s Turkish Kebab station. And most importantly for me were the baristas serving authentic espresso.

When it comes to food, the Turkish Airlines Business Lounge at Istanbul spoils you for choice. There’s a pasta bar, salad bar, grill station, Asian wok station, panini station, and Pide station – a buffet area serving Turkish flatbread with different vegetables, cheese and meat toppings.

There is also a Tea Garden, Work Zone, Shower Rooms, and Daybeds to catch up on lost sleep. I used this on my return journey and got some great rest. It is as if you were staying in a hotel. You can even book a massage!

For kids old and young, there’s a golf simulator, video games centre, and dedicated Kids Zone (dependent at time of writing on Covid restrictions). Plus, there’s a library area and Art Gallery that showcases different Turkish art. It is little wonder Turkish Airlines Business Lounge has such a reputation for excellence. I hardly wanted to leave it. I arrived back in Dublin both refreshed and raring to go. Certainly one of the great airport lounges in the world and highly recommended!

Visit turkishairlines.com

Comments

comments