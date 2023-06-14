A Cornish summer: Why your next seaside holiday needs to be to Newquay, Cornwall

Just a short flight from Dublin, Newquay is home to a variety of beaches, quaint coastal walks, a buzzing town centre and an abundance of outdoor activities, making it an ideal holiday destination for all ages, writes Clodagh Dooley

Clodagh at Newquay Harbour

It’s 2:30pm on a Wednesday afternoon. I’m sitting on the decking of a white wooden beach house, sliding my toes through the surrounding sand, as the balmy rays of the sun caress my skin. I breathe in the salty air and look around at the people splashing about in the emerald sea, couples strolling hand-in-hand along the shore, and the group of kids happily immersed in a game of rounders.

I almost have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not in some kind of dream! My accommodation for the next two nights is on an actual beach!

And I’m not somewhere far-flung like Thailand, or Spain. It’s a lot closer to home – Newquay in Cornwall. But it feels just as exotic as those common sun destinations, that it can be quite hard to believe it’s the UK!

I was staying in Tolcarne Beach Village, based on the north shore of Cornwall, in Newquay. This holiday village sits right on Tolcarne Beach and is tucked away in verdant cliffs and can only be accessed by a roadway or steps which lead down to the resort. It really is a hidden gem.

Tolcarne Beach Village

The village offers a range of boutique-style beach accommodation options, from luxurious ocean suites to family beach apartments. My sister Caoimhe and I stayed in ‘Beach House One’, which sleeps two people, and we both felt it would be a perfect romantic option for couples (we’ll definitely be hinting about a return trip to our boyfriends!).

Tolcarne Beach House

The Beach House was situated just steps away from the sea, and the house itself carried the tranquillity of the beach through to its interior, with gorgeous nautical-style touches throughout. There were ocean-blue striped blinds, a rustic oak super-king bed, and a framed map on the wall amongst many other interior delights.

I feel at my happiest when I’m near the sea, so to wake up in the morning, open the door, and be greeted by turquoise waters and golden sand is a memory I will not easily forget anytime soon! And being blessed with such beautiful weather added to the experience, making everything look like a postcard.

Doorway to heaven! Tolcarne Beach

At Tolcarne Beach Village, there’s also the on-site Colonial restaurant which serves fresh seafood and local delicacies. We had our dinner at The Colonial on our first night. I chose tasty Smokey Cajun Skewers for starters and Sirloin Steak for mains, which both more than satisfied my hunger.

Dinner at The Colonial

Sea Spray Cocktail at The Colonial

Afterwards, we sat on the restaurant’s balcony, taking in the sunset views and sipping cocktails. I had their ‘Sea Spray’ cocktail, with ingredients including lemon vodka, blue curacao, elderflower and citrus, providing a fresh, crisp taste. ‘I could get used to this!’, I thought to myself.

Watching the sunset from The Colonial

Breakfast was also served both mornings at The Colonial, with options including eggs benedict, scrambled egg and salmon, and a full Cornish breakfast. There’s also a beachside café across from the restaurant for snacks and drinks throughout the day for anyone spending time on the beach. We enjoyed an ice-cream or two while taking a break from sunbathing!

It would have been very easy to spend all of our time in Newquay at Tolcarne Beach Village but, of course, there is an abundance of beaches, food places and activities to explore. And Tolcarne Beach Village was the ideal place to base ourselves, as it’s right near the town centre.

Here are just some of the other attractions we visited during our short adventure in Newquay – and some things to know:

Exploring Newquay’s beaches

Tolcarne Beach is actually just one of seven beaches within Newquay town’s vicinity! Tolcarne Beach offers soft sand, easy swimming and plenty of rock pools and coves to explore at low tide. Newquay is Cornwall’s surf capital and you can also rent surfboards at Tolcarne Beach, but because the sea was calm at the time of our trip, the sea conditions weren’t suitable for surfers. However, we saw many people choose to go paddleboarding instead.

Tolcarne Beach

Just next to Tolcarne Beach is Great Western, which is a popular family beach. It’s one of Newquay’s quieter beaches if you’re looking to get away from everything. Further on is Towan Beach which is located in a vibrant, quirky area. Towan Promenade is home to a range of eateries, as well as small independent shops selling handmade goods.

Towan Beach

‘The Island’ at Towan Beach

But what’s most striking about Towan Beach is ‘The Island’. Surrounded by water when the tide is in, this tiny island is connected to the mainland by a 90ft high suspension footbridge that dates back to 1902 and is home to an impressive private beach house, which people can actually rent as a holiday home. It was once owned by scientist Alexander Lodge.

Fistral Beach

About a 19-minute walk from Towan Beach is Fistral Beach, which we also explored. This beach is best-known for its surfing. In fact, it’s the venue for major international surfing competitions and has its own International Surfing Centre. This long and sandy beach is backed by rocks and cliffs, and there are plenty of food, drink and retail options, as well as an 18-hole links golf course overlooking the sea.

Myself and my sister didn’t get around to discovering the other beautiful beaches around the town, including Lusty Glaze Beach, Watergate Beach and Porth Beach. And there are also many more beaches just outside of Newquay. But all the more reason to return!

Yoga by the sea!

I wouldn’t be the most seasoned yogi – I’ve actually only done yoga about three times in my life. But, regardless, on our second day, I decided to try my hand at yoga with Oceanflow Yoga, a fun, friendly yoga studio overlooking Fistral Beach.

Oceanflow Yoga

All abilities are welcome and the team at Oceanflow Yoga teach various styles including Vinyasa Yoga, Hot Yoga, Yin Yoga, Meditation, Restorative Yoga, Beginners Yoga and more. They also run Outdoor Yoga Classes, Silent Disco Yoga events on the beach, Specialist Yoga Workshops and Courses and Weekend Yoga Retreats.

We met with the class at 9am on a secluded piece of grass on the cliffs, directly in front of the Fistral Beach Hotel. We were out of sight of passersby and facing out to the sea, so it was the perfect, relaxing location for outdoor yoga.

Our instructor Louise slowly talked us through each of the steps during our Energise Flow class, and while I’m not the most balanced person, I did feel completely at ease and we weren’t put under any pressure. We were told to go at our own pace and only do what we felt we could do. There were even two other Irish women on holiday in Newquay who had joined the class too, so it was a good way to meet people.

Walking along Fistral Beach

Leaving the class, myself and my sister really did feel completely energised. We had gotten a taxi to the class that morning, as Fistral Beach is about a 30-40 minute walk from Tolcarne Beach. But we felt so energised, we decided to walk back via a coastal path along Fistral Beach. We were delighted we did, because we were treated to panoramic views of Fistral Beach.

Plus, walking back to Tolcarne gave us the opportunity to explore some more areas of Newquay we hadn’t yet seen.

A visit to the aquarium

En-route back to Tolcarne Beach after our yoga, we decided to walk back by Towan Beach, where Blue Reef Aquarium was based.

For anybody travelling to Newquay with young kids, this is a must-visit, as it’s home to hundreds of sea life, both from Cornish waters and tropical rivers. There are even Black Tip Reef Sharks! There’s also scheduled talks and feeds, where you can learn more about the animals, and also the aquarium’s conservation efforts.

Admission is £13.25 for 13+ years, £10.50 for 3-12 years and a child under 3 years is free.

Black Tip Reef Shark at Blue Reef Aquarium

Newquay has its own zoo too. Newquay Zoo is a registered charity that supports a number of projects in the UK and overseas which aim to conserve wildlife and protect rare and endangered animals. The zoo is home to over 130 species of some of the world’s most rare and endangered animals, providing a fun day out for families.

Dinner by the harbour

On Thursday evening, our last night in Newquay, we had dinner booked at the Harbour Fish and Grill which is based in Newquay Harbour. Not only does this restaurant have magnificent views across Newquay’s beaches and overlooks the colourful boats in the harbour, but the seafood dishes were outstanding. My sister, who isn’t a big seafood lover, was even impressed!

View from the Harbour Fish and Grill

Owned by chef Aaron Janes, the Harbour Fish and Grill serves up a daily changing menu featuring freshly sourced local produce from the neighbouring Atlantic Ocean. For starters, I’d recommend the ‘Belvedere Vodka Cured Salmon, Smoked Fish Cake, Sun Blushed Tomato Salad and Keta Caviar’ which was bursting with flavour. I would have eaten another plate of it!

Delicious starter and main course at the Harbour Fish and Grill

For the main course, I devoured the ‘Fillet Steak and Scallops with Pommes Purée, Celeriac Lyonnaise, Tenderstem and Lobster Gravy’. This was divine and needless to say, nothing was left on my plate! I washed the meal back with a local gin called Elemental Cornish Gin, which was very refreshing.

As a non-seafood eater, my sister played it safe and chose battered fish and chips for her mains. She surprised herself, as she really enjoyed it. Overall, it was a 10/10 experience at Harbour Fish and Grill. Delicious fresh seafood, fantastic views and friendly staff – all you could want when eating out.

Cocktails and pasties in Newquay town centre

Being based at Tolcarne Beach Village meant we were only a short stroll from the town centre. Here, you’ll find a range of independent specialist shops, as well as many surf stores, souvenir shops, accommodation options, cafés and restaurants.

While wandering through the town, we stopped off at Tom Thumb, an award-winning specialist cocktail bar located at 27a East Street. We met owner Jamie Garfield, who has an extensive background in the industry and his passion for quality cocktails, and sustainability, is very evident. He told me he sources local ingredients only and collaborates with local businesses to use their edible leftovers. For example, he uses leftover banana peels as an ingredient in one of his cocktails.

Owner of Tom Thumb cocktail bar, Jamie

The business also grows their own garnishes. I couldn’t believe the amount of care and consideration that goes into one cocktail that I probably would have taken for granted, had I not spoken with Jamie!

I tried the Uncle Wray Rays Juice Box cocktail, a blend of Wray and Nephew Overproof rum, discarded banana peel, Strong Adolfos banana tincture, breakfast juice and strawberry, while my sister had Candy Land, a mango-infused East London rum with nectarine and citrus. Both cocktails provided just the kick we needed! I’d recommend paying Jamie and his team a visit on a trip to Newquay, and he’ll rustle up whatever your tastebuds require!

Uncle Wray Rays Juice Box!

Cornwall is also famous for its ‘pasties’. In the 17th and 18th centuries, the pasty was adopted by miners and farm workers in Cornwall as a means of providing themselves with easy, tasty and sustaining meals while they worked.

There is a range of bakeries around Newquay serving up fresh pasties, but we stopped by The Cornish Oven on Bank Street for our pasty and iced coffee fix, which were the perfect refreshments after our yoga class.

Pizza and cocktails at The Secret Garden

Another local business we visited in the town during our trip was The Secret Garden at 21 Cliff Road. The Secret Garden serves artisan pizzas, organic and biodynamic wine, crafted cocktails, local Cornish beers, and gins and ciders. All combined with a beautiful beach view in its seated outdoor area at the back.

If you are a pizza and wine lover, then you’ll appreciate The Secret Garden.

Travelling to Newquay

Getting to Newquay couldn’t be easier. Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional services operates a direct flight to Newquay from Dublin, four times per week, increasing to daily during summer months.

And the flight is just under an hour!

Plus, Newquay Airport is just a 15-minute drive from Newquay town centre and you can easily book a taxi (such as Coastline Taxis) or travel by bus.

Being a small airport also meant that when returning home, we were through airport security in Newquay seamlessly and within approximately 15 minutes. So Newquay is particularly well-suited as a seaside holiday option for those with small kids who don’t want to travel too far, but still would like to go abroad.

Generally, Cornwall gets warm summers. Cornwall gets in excess of 1,500 hours of sunshine each year and is one of the UK’s warmest counties, due to its location on the edge of the Gulf Stream. After speaking with some locals, I was told that July is usually the warmest month, with the weather also being good in June, August and September.

But, of course, like Ireland, you should always be prepared for rain. And if you are an avid surfer, then the winter or springtime might be a more suitable time to travel, when the waves are wilder!

Imagine having this as your morning view!

If you’re looking for a relaxed seaside getaway, then Newquay is your spot. And while there are a variety of accommodation options around Newquay to suit various budgets, if, like me, you feel at your happiest on the beach, then I’d highly recommend treating yourself to a stay at Tolcarne Beach Village.

Falling asleep to the sound of the crashing ocean waves at night, then waking up and stepping right onto the beach in the morning is seriously good for the soul!

The rates for Tolcarne Beach Village vary depending on the type of accommodation and the time of the year, but stays at the Beach House (where we stayed) start from £180 per night and the smaller Beach Cabins start from £110 per night.

For more information and to book a stay at Tolcarne Beach Village, visit: tolcarnebeach.co.uk or call +44 1637872489

To book flights, visit aerlingus.com

For more Newquay travel inspiration, visit visitnewquay.org and on Instagram and Facebook: @LoveNewquay

