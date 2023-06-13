A relaxing, scenic stay at the Redcastle Hotel in Donegal

Ciaran O Conluain and his wife try to find a getaway in Ireland that ticks all the boxes

Redcastle Hotel

What do you look for in a getaway in Ireland? My favourite things to look for are somewhere peaceful, with stunning views. It must have great hospitality and the food has to be excellent. It must be stylish but affordable. It’s a challenge to find a place that fulfils all these but I have definitely found one in the 4-Star Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel in Donegal.

I went there for a few nights with my wife, Maria, having been fortunate enough to find very kind grandparents to look after our kids. The hotel is located on the Inishowen Peninsula and took us around three and a half hours to drive from Dublin. The roads are excellent – it’s motorway or dual carriageway most of the way.

Upon arrival, we were given some detox water and then had delicious chocolates and a drink waiting for us in our room. We felt like VIPs. Many of the rooms have balconies, but there are also multiple patio areas where you can sit out and relax. The weather in Ireland has been fantastic lately, so we sat outside in the sun looking at the views before we headed for dinner.

Beautiful main courses available at The Edge restaurant in the Redcastle Hotel

Walking into The Edge restaurant with 180-degree views of Lough Foyle, you feel you are actually on the sea on a cruise ship. The scenery is just stunning and so is the food! The restaurant is headed by well-known chef Gordon Smyth and his dedication to local produce is easy to taste in the very well-cooked dishes. We loved the torched mackerel, beetroot and celeriac salad and the pithivier of shitake mushroom and butternut squash pie. The Edge restaurant really is a stunning place to enjoy a meal and the staff were so helpful.

Activities

Stunning lake views from the 8th hole of the golf course

What I really loved was the option to play a well-maintained 9-hole golf course on-site. If one golf course isn’t enough to satisfy you, then there are Ballyliffin and Greencastle golf clubs just a short drive away. I think I will return with a couple of friends and sample all the local courses which are highly regarded. You also have many outdoor activities on your doorstep, as well as walks in the surrounding parklands.

View from Moville and Inish Adventures

If golf isn’t your thing then there are many other activities to do in the area. For example, we went to look at Inish Adventures, an outdoor adventure area in Moville, just a 10-minute drive north. They specialise in kayaking and the kids will love their water adventure park. A trip out onto the lake in a kayak is something that we will be back to do for sure. You can also get close to nature by visiting the Wild Ireland animal sanctuary. It is dedicated to Ireland’s lost wildlife including brown bears and wolves.

Redcastle Hotel is less than 20km from the Historic Walled City of Derry. A day trip here is well worth it and Derry is famous for its Halloween festival so that is definitely something to return for. Derry also has an excellent culinary scene and I would recommend a walking tour of the city. This gives you a great insight into recent history and how the city has overcome such challenges to become a brilliant destination in its own right. Having a city like Derry near your lakeside hotel really adds so many options to your stay.

Relaxation

If you prefer pampering yourself indoors, then the CARA Spa at the hotel is the perfect place to relax. Their leisure centre includes a swimming pool, steam room, sauna, and a calming relaxation lounge. You really have everything you need under one roof.

Delicious Chicken Burger from Boathouse Restaurant

On our second day, we even used the gym to work up an appetite for dinner at the Boathouse Restaurant which is conveniently right beside the hotel. We started with a tangy whiskey sour and I would recommend the calamari starter and the sizable chicken burger which was full of flavour. The restaurant also makes the most of the lakeside views. It’s great to have multiple dining options on your doorstep so you can relax and enjoy yourself.

Maria having lunch in the Captain’s Bar

After a nightcap in the hotel’s “Captain’s Bar”, we retreated back to our bedroom. These have been beautifully renovated to the tune of €500k and you can really feel the difference. The decor is now closer to 5-Star than 4-Star and the views inside the rooms now match the views outside.

Overall, we had a very memorable stay and are already planning to go back. It’s well worth the trip and offers incredible value.

The Redcastle Hotel currently offers three nights for the price of two including breakfast each morning. Prices from €300 per room. Free cancellation up to 72 hours prior to arrival and no deposit is required.

To book, go to redcastlehoteldonegal.com

