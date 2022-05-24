A stay at the Grand Central Hotel, Belfast

Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan writes about his recent visit to Belfast

Grand Central Hotel Belfast

If you want to visit and experience the new, vibrant Belfast, then I’d recommend a stay in the Grand Central Hotel. Set in the Linen Quarter in the heart of Belfast, it’s the perfect hub for exploring what Belfast city has to offer, from the Titanic Quarter to the Cathedral Quarter’s cobbled streets, pubs and eateries. It also serves the best afternoon tea and cocktails, as I discovered recently!

But no one should be surprised. The Grand Central is the sixth hotel in the fab Hastings Hotels Collection. And it joins its neighbour, the legendary Europa Hotel and the 5-Star Culloden Estate and Spa in Holywood – one of my all-time favourites. The Grand Central re-opened in 2018 following a €64 million investment, Hastings’ biggest ever. And it shows. The facilities leave nothing to be desired and the hotel and restaurant have all been honoured recently by the AA, with the hotel receiving a 5-Star rating and the Seahorse Restaurant an AA Rosette.

And don’t be surprised if you bump into well-known faces when visiting. Since it opened, the hotel has hosted President Michael D Higgins and stars such as Shania Twain, Jodie Kidd and Jamie Dornan. And also there are some great deals available at the moment for visitors looking to explore this wonderful city.

Visit grandcentralhotelbelfast.com

