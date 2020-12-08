A taste of home abroad this Christmas with Aircoach

Aircoach is asking you to nominate your friends or family who can’t make it home this Christmas to be in with a chance of winning a hamper full of treats, writes Shauna McCrudden

Covid-19 has changed so much, but being away from family and friends is the most difficult change of all. For the past 21 years, travelling with Aircoach has almost become a festive tradition as the last leg in the journey for many millions of Irish ex-pats as they made their way home for Christmas from across the world. From a usually brimming Dublin Airport, Aircoach witnessed the joy and excitement as people stepped foot on Irish soil on their journey home to family and friends.

For the majority of Irish nationals living abroad, the journey home for Christmas is not an option this year, another difficult impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. With so many Irish unable to come home this Christmas, Aircoach has teamed up with Carrolls Irish Gifts to send a taste of home to some of those Irish living abroad.

Aircoach is asking you to nominate your friends or family who can’t make it home this Christmas to be in with a chance of winning them a ‘Nostalgic Tastes of Ireland Gift Hamper’ from Carrolls Irish Gifts, packed with lots of iconic Irish snacks. The hamper has everything from Barry’s Tea to Ballymaloe Relish, and of course, Ireland’s favourite crisps, biscuits, chocolate and so much more.

Commenting on the initiative, Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach said, “It has been a year that people have realised we need family more than ever and, unfortunately, many people won’t be able to travel home this December.

“Coming home for Christmas is always a magical and joyous occasion. For those that won’t be coming home, we wanted to do something special to spread some cheer and happiness by sending a taste of home to some Irish living abroad. We hope it will help to put a smile on peoples’ faces as they enjoy our most nostalgic Irish treats.”

To nominate someone to be in with a chance of receiving a hamper, visit Aircoach’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter where you can nominate someone daily. Nominations are open until December 19th and winners will be announced daily. The giveaway is also part of Aircoach’s 12 Days of Christmas campaign, with a number of additional prizes to be won as well. Those who nominate a winner will have the opportunity to send a special note with the hamper to their loved one.

