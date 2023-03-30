A taste of the Spanish region of Asturias in Dublin last week!

The Gresham Hotel in Dublin welcomed guests to a special event hosted by the Asturias Tourism Board and the Spanish Tourism Office, reports Clodagh Dooley

Last Thursday 23rd March, those in the travel industry had the opportunity to discover different aspects of this Spanish region of Asturias.

The evening started with words from Mr Rubén Pulido, Director of the Spanish Tourism Board in Ireland, Mr Eduardo Sanchez, Deputy Head of Mission for the Embassy of Spain, and Ms Jade Kirwan, Head of Communications at Ryanair. Mrs Graciela Blanco, Deputy Minister of Tourism of the Principality of Asturias then did a presentation on Asturias.

This was followed by a networking cocktail dinner with gastronomic tastings prepared by Michelin-Star chef José Antonio Campoviejo from El Corral del Indianu´s Restaurant.

Asturias is a privileged destination due to its landscape, its heritage and its recognized gastronomic excellence. This small region located in the heart of Green Spain offers visitors a beautiful coastline. Greenpeace says that it is the best preserved in Spain. And it is dotted with fishing villages offering tradition and flavour.

Asturias is a paradise for ecotourism lovers. Its mountain range of Picos de Europa is the refuge, where the last wild brown bears in Western Europe live. In Asturias, you can enjoy more than 50 different sports by land, sea and air. There’s trekking, hiking, climbing, snorkelling, kayaking, paragliding or golf. The region has 16 courses that stretch between the sea and the mountains.

Another way of touring Asturias is through the Camino de Santiago. You have two options; Camino del Norte or the Primitive Way. The Primitive Way is one of the least crowded and runs through some of the most unknown rural landscapes in Northern Spain. It is a route that allows you to complete the entire Camino in 14 stages.

On a trip through Asturias, you cannot miss the cities of Oviedo, Gijón and Avilés. Small, safe and with beautiful historic centres that have been the setting for films such as Woody Allen’s ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’.

At the special event last Thursday, guests also enjoyed a virtual experience of landscapes and resources in Asturias, while having a taste of the region’s local cuisine. The Asturias delegation brought some of their 0 km products to the event. Jose Angel Rodriguez explained the history behind the cheeses selected for tasting in the event’s Cheese Corner. More than 40 artisan cheeses are produced in Asturias, made by small producers, and some are even matured in natural high mountain caves.

With direct flight between Dublin and Oviedo, this region welcomes visitors from Ireland to experience a taste of Asturias!

Visit www.spain.info and www.turismoasturias.es/en/home

