Actor Pierce Brosnan stars in new video showcasing Ireland

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) to create a new series of short videos to showcase Ireland, writes Shauna McCrudden

At such a difficult time for the tourism industry, as international visitors cannot travel here, Tourism Ireland is rolling out its #FillYourHeartWithIreland (#FYHWI) online campaign to inspire future travel. The #FYHWI campaign shares inspirational content about the island of Ireland with its millions of fans and followers on social media.

The aim is to keep Ireland ‘top of mind’ with prospective international visitors. This will ensure that Ireland is in the best possible place to immediately start converting business for Irish tourism operators, when the time is right. In 2019, almost 11.3 million overseas visitors came to the island of Ireland, delivering revenue of over €5.8 billion so inspiring future travel for international visitors is a top priority.

The first of this new series of short videos features actor Pierce Brosnan. In the video, Pierce speaks about his love for Ireland and, in particular, for Kerry and his hometown of Navan, in Co Meath. Viewers will also see some of our wonderful scenery and top attractions like the Ring of Kerry, Dingle, the Skelligs, Ross Castle, Cahergall Stone Fort Fort and the Reeks District.

Watch the video here:

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said, “Tourism Ireland was delighted to work with the Irish Film and Television Academy, and with Academy member Pierce Brosnan, to create this fantastic video. It will be seen by our fans and followers on social media around the world – allowing us to keep the beauty of Ireland to the fore. While we may not be able to travel just now, this video will inspire people for their future visit.”

In the video, Pierce Brosnan praises Ireland, saying, “What’s not to love about Ireland? This tiny island that has sown the greatest gifts of poetry and storytelling. I love the Kerry coastline; I love the Ring of Kerry. My father Tom Brosnan was a Kerryman, so I try to go back there as often as I can. What do I miss about Ireland? It’s the people – the sheer stamina and life force of Irish people, from this great beautiful landscape. I’m a Navan man, County Meath. I left Ireland when I was a boy, I was 11, so over these many decades now going back there’s always something great to discover.”

To date, Tourism Ireland’s #FillYourHeartWithIreland campaign has achieved excellent engagement with its fans and followers on social media – delivering 844 million impressions, 45 million video views and around 8.4 million engagements on Facebook, as well as eight million likes on Instagram, and 230,000 engagements on Twitter.

Áine Moriarty, IFTA, said, “IFTA is delighted to partner with Tourism Ireland to showcase the beauty of the Irish landscape, alongside the voices and sentiments of our leading Irish Academy members such as Pierce Brosnan. Ireland has given so much to international film: our wonderful actors, filmmakers and spectacular filming locations. The Academy is proud to help showcase our beautiful country to the world.”

Visit tourismireland.com for more information

Comments

comments