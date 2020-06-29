Adare Manor introduces its 5-Star self-catering Manor Lodges

The new development aims to create a luxurious ‘home-away-from-home’ getaway experience for guests, writes Clodagh Dooley

Irish hotels and B&Bs have reported a sharp increase in reservations, as many begin opening their doors from today. I think now is a great opportunity to book a staycation and explore Ireland, and Irish tourism businesses are going above and beyond to make sure we feel safe while holidaying at home.

Adare Manor in Co Limerick has introduced the Manor Lodges to its luxury self-catering offering. Guests who are looking for more independence for their staycation this year will appreciate the beautifully designed and fully furnished two- and four-bedroom Manor Lodges. The self-catering houses are located immediately adjacent to The Carriage House, the resort’s relaxed dining destination and social hub, and a three-minute walk from the Manor House.

The houses can accommodate up to four guests in a two-bedroom Lodge and up to eight guests in a four-bedroom Lodge, perfect for a family or group of friends. Each Manor Lodge has its own private entrance, air conditioning throughout and each bedroom is ensuite. Guests can avail of a fully equipped kitchen and dining room, and a cosy and comfortable living room to gather and relax.

The award-winning Golf Course is a stone’s throw away, ideal for golf enthusiasts. Other activities available to guests staying at the Manor Lodges include the Spa, fishing, falconry, archery, clay pigeon shooting, walking and cycling trails, horse and carriage tours, wildlife watching, gun dog training, picnics, and visiting the enchanting fairy garden in the woods.

Adare Manor took the decision to temporarily and voluntarily close the resort in order to continue to protect their team and their families, guests and the local community of Adare against the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus. When the resort reopens on July 30th, Adare Manor will continue to protect the health and well-being of their team and their families, guests and the local community of Adare against the spread of the Coronavirus.

