Adare Manor named ‘Ireland’s Leading Hotel’ for the second year running

The Limerick hotel was awarded the title in the World Travel Awards 2020. along with winning the ‘World’s Best’ Title at the World Golf Awards, reports Shauna McCrudden

We are home to so many incredible, globally-recognised locations and now we have the awards to prove it. Adare Manor, one of Ireland’s leading five-star castle resorts has, for the second consecutive year, been named ‘Ireland’s Leading Hotel’ in the globally renowned World Travel Awards 2020. The news comes on the eve of the third anniversary of Adare Manor’s re-opening following the extensive restoration of the castle estate in 2017.

Adare Manor has also recently added three further awards to its collection at the 2020 World Golf Awards, part of World Travel Awards. Upcoming hosts to the Ryder Cup in 2027, Adare Manor’s The Carriage House has won ‘World’s Best Golf Clubhouse’, along with ‘Ireland’s Best Golf Course’ for its championship parkland golf course.

Set on an 840-acre estate, Adare Manor is surrounded by medieval ruins, walled gardens and winding woodland paths and just 25 minutes from Shannon International Airport. CEO of Adare Manor Colm Hannon welcomed the news by saying, “We are truly honoured to have been voted ‘Ireland’s Leading Hotel’ by the industry professionals and the all-important public vote at the prestigious 2020 World Travel Awards. This category is hugely competitive due to the many exceptional world-class hotels and resorts we have here in Ireland.”

The World Travel Awards is a global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in travel and tourism. The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands with votes cast by travel industry professionals and the public.

“It is with great pride that we accept this recognition on behalf of our dedicated team who strive to make quality and elegance the hallmark of every stay at the historic Adare Manor resort. The support we receive locally, nationally and internationally from our guests is hugely encouraging. And for that, we are very grateful, particularly during these challenging times.”

For further information on World Travel Awards visit worldtravelawards.com and for more on Adare Manor visit adaremanor.com

Comments

comments