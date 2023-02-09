AE Consulting to handle communications for Keith Prowse Attractions Ireland

The communications firm will be working with the travel provider Keith Prowse Attractions from February, reports Shauna McCrudden

From this month, AE Consulting, which provides PR, marketing and event management services to technology, business and consumer clients, will be working with the highly successful travel services provider – www.keithprowseattractions.com – the Irish-owned firm established in 1982.

Keith Prowse is run in Ireland by Caroline Quigley as General Manager, who has over 25 years of selling experiential travel in Ireland, working with both trade and direct consumers.

The holding company, Travel Direction, encompasses many brands and services under their umbrella in Ireland. Travel Direction Ltd. Is licensed and bonded by the Commission for Aviation Regulation in compliance with the Package Travel, Package Holidays and Package Tours Regulations 1992 under licence T.A.0231.

Other services and brands within Travel Direction include:

The Institute for Culture Travel – opera and music festivals, classical music performances and art exhibitions.

Choir Contact Ireland – Travel Direction is Ireland’s leading choral travel provider with over 20 years experience of meeting overseas travel needs for choirs, for both participation in, and visits to, festivals, worldwide.

Keith Prowse, the key brand for AE Consulting, provides the widest variety of entertainment tickets and packages in Ireland to London and Broadway, as well as Premiership and European Soccer fixtures, Grand Prix, and other concert and gig experiences.

Keith Prowse also includes the Wimbledon Experience, and UK Garden Experiences.

Public relations consultant Aileen Eglington, who set up AE Consulting over 22 years ago, says, “We look forward to working with Keith Prowse Ireland – Caroline Quigley, and owner Rory Burns, as www.keithprowseattractions.com continues to grow in Ireland, with exciting new developments on the way soon.”

