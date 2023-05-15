Aer Lingus announces 20% off flights and baggage for summer travel in Europe

Still dreaming of a summer getaway? Aer Lingus has an offer of up to 20% off European flights and bags for those still looking to plan a summer adventure, writes Clodagh Dooley

Pictured are Aer Lingus Cabin Crew Michelle Finn and Cara Dunne marking the commencement of the three new sun-filled European routes from the beginning of May. This summer Aer Lingus will begin flights to Olbia, on the Italian island of Sardinia, and the Greek island of Kos for the first time on Tuesday 2nd May, followed by Brindisi on 27th May. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

For those yet to book their summer escape, it’s time to grab a deal with great fares, on travel from August 1st to September 30th, available from today until midnight, May 22nd.

Jetsetters who are yet to book their beachside getaway, or those who simply wish to extend their summer can rely on Aer Lingus to connect them with their dream European destinations.

From savouring croissants in Paris to indulging in spaghetti in Rome, exploring the vibrant fish markets of Kos or enjoying some sun and sea in the Algarve or Malaga, there is a destination for everyone in this unmissable summer offer.

All European and UK routes (excluding UK Emerald Airlines operated flights) are included in the sale. All offers are subject to conditions and availability.

For more information on Aer Lingus’ offer, visit www.aerlingus.com

