Aer Lingus announces 20% off flights and baggage for summer travel in Europe

Still dreaming of a summer getaway? Aer Lingus has an offer of up to 20% off European flights and bags for those still looking to plan a summer adventure, writes Clodagh Dooley
For those yet to book their summer escape, it’s time to grab a deal with great fares, on travel from August 1st to September 30th, available from today until midnight, May 22nd.
Jetsetters who are yet to book their beachside getaway, or those who simply wish to extend their summer can rely on Aer Lingus to connect them with their dream European destinations.
From savouring croissants in Paris to indulging in spaghetti in Rome, exploring the vibrant fish markets of Kos or enjoying some sun and sea in the Algarve or Malaga, there is a destination for everyone in this unmissable summer offer.
All European and UK routes (excluding UK Emerald Airlines operated flights) are included in the sale. All offers are subject to conditions and availability.
For more information on Aer Lingus’ offer, visit www.aerlingus.com
Clodagh Dooley
