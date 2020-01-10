Aer Lingus passenger numbers up 2.4pc to 11.6m in 2019

116m passengers up 2.4pc

December up to 1.4pc 780,000

Aer Lingus carried 11.6m passengers in 2019, up 2.4pc on 2018. RPKs were up 5.3pc and passenger load factor was 81.8pc, up 0.8 points. Cargo or RTK was down 0.6pc.

For IAG as a whole, passenger numbers were up 4.7pc to 118.3m, with traffic up 5.6pc, a 2.2pc increase on International European routes and a 3.6pc increase on North American routes. The IAG Group passenger load factor was 84.6pc, up 1.3 points, with International Europe 83.6pc, up 0.4 points, and North America 84.1pc, up 1.8 points. Cargo was down 2.4pc.

BA passenger numbers were up 1.6pc to 47.7m, traffic was up 2.2pc and passenger load factor was 83.6pc, up 1.1 points. Iberia passenger numbers were up 7.2pc to 22.4m, traffic up 9.8pc and plf was 87.2pc, up 1.7 points. LEVEL passenger load factor was 83.9pc, unchanged.

Vueling passenger numbers were up 5.6pc, traffic was up 4.5pc and plf was 86.9pc, up 1.5 points.

Aer Lingus traffic returned to growth in December, up 1.4pc to 780,000. RPKs were up 6.4pc and passenger load factor was 78.1pc, up 4.8 points. Cargo (RTK) was down about 20pc.

For IAG as a whole, passenger numbers were up 5.5pc to 8.7m, with traffic up 6.4pc with a 2.7pc increase on International European routes and a 6.7pc increase on North American routes. The IAG Group passenger load factor was 83.9pc, up 3.5 points, with International Europe 80.8pc, up 3.7 points, and North America 84.2pc, up 4.9 points. Cargo was down 7.8pc.

BA passenger numbers were up 5.1pc, traffic was up 4.3pc and passenger load factor was 83.7pc, up 3.3 points. Iberia passenger numbers were up 7.5pc, traffic up 8.1pc and plf was 86.1pc, up 2.7 points. LEVEL passenger load factor was 87.0pc, up 8.4 points. Vueling passenger numbers were up 3.2pc, traffic was up 3.0pc and plf was 83.9pc, up 3.7 points.

On 08Nov19, IAG announced at its Capital Markets Day that it will discontinue publishing monthly traffic and capacity statistics from January 2020.

