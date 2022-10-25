Aer Lingus resume direct flights to Miami, Florida for the winter

The route will operate three times weekly, as part of the airline’s winter schedule, writes Clodagh Dooley

Aer Lingus cabin crew Sasha Byrne marking the restart of direct flights from Dublin to Miami from Friday 21st October, for the first time in two and a half years. Pic: Naoise Culhane-no fee

Aer Lingus has restarted direct flights to Miami, Florida, for the first time in two and a half years. The route will operate three times weekly, as part of the airline’s winter schedule.

Renowned for its beautiful beaches, art deco architecture and Cuban-inspired cuisine, Miami is just a flight away with Aer Lingus. Whether it’s soaking up the sun on South Beach, discovering Miami’s vibrant Cuban culture in Little Havana or admiring the colourful architecture lining the iconic Ocean Drive, it’s an ideal winter destination with guaranteed sunshine.

Reinforcing Dublin as the natural European transatlantic gateway, Aer Lingus will offer connections from key UK and European airports to Miami via Dublin where travellers will experience the benefits of pre-clearing US immigration ahead of their long-haul flight.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, says, “Miami, Florida is an ideal destination for every type of traveller whether it be the cruising fanatics, sun seekers, party goers or the keen shoppers, there are endless possibilities.

“As the only carrier to operate direct flights to Miami from Ireland, we can also cater to the UK and European market, given the seamless connections we offer travellers transiting via Dublin. Restarting our Miami service is further proof of our ambition to continue to grow our North American network.”

The recommencement of the Aer Lingus Dublin-Miami service closely follows the recent announcement of Cleveland, Ohio and the return of Hartford, Connecticut, both of which will operate as part of the airline’s summer 2023 programme.

Aer Lingus operates 16 direct routes between Ireland and North America including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia. The airline is the only carrier offering direct flights between Ireland and Miami.

As always, customers flying to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports.

