Aer Lingus’ summer 2022 schedule takes flight

The airline has many European and US destinations to choose from this summer for all interests and age groups, writes Clodagh Dooley

It’s time to officially get into summer mode, and get planning your summer holidays!

I’m looking forward to getting away to Rome in Italy this summer, and it’s great to see that Aer Lingus has commenced its highly anticipated summer schedule, which includes popular European destinations like Rome.

The airline’s programme includes 71 routes across 62 destinations and reflects the airline’s ambition to return to pre-pandemic levels of flying.

Aer Lingus bookings reveal that the top five most popular European destinations for Irish holidaymakers seeking some sun, sea and sand this summer are Malaga, Lanzarote, Faro, Nice and Naples. City destinations also remain firm favourites for a shorter summer escape and for those keen on a city break, Barcelona, Rome, Lisbon, Bilbao and Milan are among the most booked destinations so far this summer.

Their summer schedule welcomes back many of these popular summer routes. Those looking for a lively and active trip will love island hopping with the return of Greek hotspots Athens, Corfu and Santorini. For the perfect getaway, couples can explore the coastal cities of Nice, Dubrovnik and Split and all those regions have to offer. Or for fun in the sun with all the family, check out Palma or Alicante.

Travel to the US is also back for summer 2022, from exploring the many theme parks in Orlando, shopping ‘til you drop in New York or taking a road trip down the west coast from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

This summer will see Aer Lingus fly 14 direct routes between Ireland and North America including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia. The airline is now the only carrier offering direct flights between Ireland and West Coast USA.

Jetsetters from the west of Ireland will benefit from direct flights from Shannon to JFK and Boston which have restarted, with 14 flights per week from Shannon to the USA.

Aer Lingus’ market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy allows customers to change flights as many times as they like, should plans change, giving customers peace of mind when booking (note: a fare difference may apply). The flexible booking policy is available on all bookings up until 30th September 2022.

And to make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel. The airline has also introduced a Travel Tool to remove the uncertainties of travel restrictions and entry requirements for all Aer Lingus destinations.

To book a summer 2022 getaway and for more information, visit aerlingus.com

Comments

comments