Air Canada resumes non-stop services from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal

Customers in Ireland will benefit from convenient connections across North America and beyond via Air Canada’s Vancouver and Montreal hubs, reports Clodagh Dooley

Air Canada has resumed its non-stop seasonal services between Dublin and Vancouver, operating up to four times weekly during the summer peak until 30th September 2023. And from Dublin to Montreal, operating up to three times weekly during the summer peak until 29th September 2023. The summer service returns to build on Air Canada’s existing year-round non-stop service between Dublin and Toronto.

Air Canada flights from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal will be operated with the airline’s most modern aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, accommodating 298 passengers, as well as Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, accommodating 255 passengers.

Passengers will have a choice of three classes of service: Air Canada Signature Class, which features lie-flat seating, Premium Economy and Economy. All flights are timed to optimise connectivity to Air Canada’s extensive North American network. Seats are available for booking at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres, travel agencies or contact Air Canada Reservations on 00 800 669 92222.

“We are pleased with the return of our summer seasonal services from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal for 2023,” said Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada Country Sales Manager, Ireland. “Our customers in Ireland will benefit from even greater travel choice, a direct link from Dublin to all three of our hubs in Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto during the summer season, as well as convenient onward travel options to destinations across the Americas. We look forward to welcoming our customers on board.”

Kenny Jacobs, CEO of daa the operator of Dublin Airport, adds, “We are thrilled to announce the resumption of Air Canada’s services to Dublin Airport, connecting Ireland, Montreal, and Vancouver. This brings exciting opportunities for both business and leisure passengers, with strong demand expected in both directions.

“In Vancouver, passengers can explore the stunning natural beauty of Stanley Park, embark on the scenic Sea-to-Sky Highway, or indulge in the vibrant culinary scene of Granville Island. Montreal offers a rich immersion in history, culture, and art, with iconic landmarks like Notre-Dame Basilica and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

“We are dedicated to collaborating closely with Air Canada to promote and enhance their offerings, unlocking a world of attractions and experiences for Irish travellers.”

Dublin – Vancouver Schedule

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Dates of Operation AC 805 Dublin 10:15 Vancouver 11:20 Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun 3 June –

1 October 2023 AC 804 Vancouver 15:50 Dublin 08:30 (+1) Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 2 June –

30 September 2023

Dublin – Montreal Schedule

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Dates of Operation AC 803 Dublin 10:15 Montreal 11:50 Mon, Wed, Fri 2 June – 29 September 2023 AC 802 Montreal 21:35 Dublin 08:30 (+1) Tue, Thu, Sun 4 June – 28 September 2023

In addition to the resumed services from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal, Air Canada currently offers year-round non-stop services from Dublin to Toronto, from London Heathrow to Toronto, Vancouver, Montréal, Calgary and Halifax and between Edinburgh and Toronto, as well as non-stop summer seasonal services from Manchester to Toronto.

From 29th October 2023, Air Canada will also offer a fifth freedom service from London Heathrow to Mumbai, as part of Air Canada’s schedule of flights between Toronto and Mumbai via London Heathrow.

