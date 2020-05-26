Air Canada to operate flights from Dublin this July

Canada’s largest airline has announced its summer schedule, and are intending to operate flights from Dublin to Toronto from 2nd July, reports Clodagh Dooley

Air Canada is to start back operations from Dublin on 2nd July, with a 787-900 Dreamliner aircraft making its passenger aircraft debut in Dublin.

This passenger operation, along with a twice weekly Dublin-Montreal Cargo, will be the only Dreamliner 789 service operating from June.

I’m sure this connection will come as great news to an Irish friend of mine, who is currently living in Toronto, and any other Irish people currently there. Not to mention, it’s great news for anyone who has Canada on the bucket list. There is hope that this might happen someday soon.

The four-times weekly service on the Dublin-Toronto route has been timed to slot in with the same days of week as the originally scheduled Dublin-Vancouver service which, along with the Dublin-Montreal service, has been withdrawn for the summer 2020 season.

Passengers originally scheduled to fly on the Dublin-Vancouver and Dublin-Montreal non-stop flights have been transferred onto the Dublin-Toronto service, with onward connections. Services leave Dublin on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights from Toronto are on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

This is a July schedule and a decision on frequencies for August and beyond will be made later in June.

Air Canada has implemented the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosecurity programme, to advise passengers of the steps they are taking to ensure their safety before and on their flights.

The airline is also introducing new cancellation options, retroactive to March 1st, 2020, to give customers greater flexibility and choice should their travel plans change for any reason.

“As much as 95% of our flights stopped operating due to Covid-19 and this has left us flying to less than half of last year’s destinations,” says Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada. “Our customers are expressing their eagerness to travel, where it is safe to do so. We are accordingly gradually opening for sale flights for the summer and beyond as we rebuild our network, leveraging our strong position as a global airline. Air Canada is ready for take-off, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.”

We look forward to flying!

For more information on Air Canada’s pandemic response, including information about Air Canada ClearCare+ and its revised summer schedule and goodwill policies, see aircanada.com/readyfortakeoff

Comments

comments