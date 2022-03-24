Air Canada welcomes the removal of pre-departure Covid-19 testing

Testing for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada is set to end from April 1st, writes Shauna McCrudden

Air Canada has welcomed the Government of Canada’s announcement to remove pre-departure testing requirements as of April 1st, 2022 for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada.

Air Canada, Canada’s largest domestic and international airline, is joining other countries and airlines around the world in reopening.

David Rheault, Vice-President, Government and Community Relations at Air Canada, said, “Today’s announcement by the Federal Government is excellent news for the entire travel and tourism industry, which are important contributors to the Canadian economy.

“As Canada’s global airline, Air Canada has led the way in advocating and continually adopting science-based measures to keep its customers and employees safe. Safety is our top priority, and we are proud to be one of the first airlines in the world, and the only airline in Canada, to receive the Diamond certification from the APEX Health Safety, the highest level of recognition for hygiene, cleanliness, and attention to public health guidelines.”

Air Canada has expanded its domestic, transborder, Europe and South Pacific international route networks. It is offering new services on four transborder and three domestic routes, restoring 41 North American routes and will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 US airports.

The airline is also relaunching 33 routes to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including popular destinations such as Barcelona, Copenhagen, Madrid, Milan and Venice. Air Canada is also expanding its South Pacific network, with the return of daily service to Sydney and resumption of services to both Brisbane and Auckland.

“People are eager to travel and reconnect with their loved ones, and the end of pre-departure testing will provide travellers with more certainty, allowing them to plan their next trip with more confidence and without the worry of incurring additional costs.”

