Air France resumes Irish network for summer 2020

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis, Air France has been adapting its network and flight schedule in line with travel restrictions and demand, writes Shauna McCrudden

Back in the good old days when we could travel anywhere we wanted, one of my favourite locations to visit was grand old Paris. And while Air France continued to operate a skeleton service of up to three flights a week between Dublin and Paris CDG, this was to assist Irish customers with essential travel and repatriation, and there was rarely a celebration upon touchdown.

But from 23rd June, the French carrier will operate a daily service from Dublin to Paris CDG, offering passengers the opportunity to connect to 150 European and intercontinental destinations this summer. As borders begin to open and travel restrictions ease throughout all countries, capacity will also begin to increase.

A three-day-a-week service scheduled between Dublin and Paris will begin from 15th July.

Air France will resume operations between Cork and Paris CDG from 1st July. The route will commence as a twice-weekly service and grow to four times a week for the peak summer period.

Benedicte Duval, General Manager for UK and Ireland said, “Safety is a prerequisite for Air France as we gradually resume travel. As we all adapt to this new environment, I can assure you that all Air France staff, both on the ground and on board, are committed to guaranteeing our passengers the highest levels of health and safety. We look forward to welcoming our Irish passengers back on board.”

In line with Irish government guidelines, Air France requires customers to wear a surgical mask throughout their journey. Customers will be notified of this via all communication channels (e-mail, SMS, websites) prior to their departure and will be asked to ensure they possess one or more masks for their trip.

This is in addition to a range of health and safety measures implemented by Air France in response to the Covid-19 health crisis, which includes:

The compulsory wearing of surgical masks for all airline crew members and airport handling agents in contact with customers

The implementation of physical distancing at the airport and the installation of Plexiglas protection screens at airports

The introduction of temperature checks for passengers departing from Paris with contactless infrared thermometers

The air in the cabin is renewed every three minutes.

While we are still in the middle of this pandemic, I’m very pleased to see airlines taking these safety measures. This ensures not only the health of customers and staff, but also creates much more confidence in air travel, which is exactly what the industry needs right now.

