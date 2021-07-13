Air services to double at Shannon Airport

Ryanair destinations from Shannon are set to increase from eight to 16, reports Clodagh Dooley

It’s exciting that the lifting of the non-essential travel ban will finally be happening this Monday, 19th July. Hopefully that means it’s onwards and upwards (literally!) for the travel industry.

We are already hearing some positive news, as Shannon Airport has announced this morning that its services are set to double from eight to 16, in time for the lifting of the non-essential travel ban.

Ryanair currently operate eight services from Shannon which recommenced on 15th June to Barcelona-Reus, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw-Modlin, and Manchester. A further eight services will commence to holiday sunspots including Corfu, a newly announced route, and Faro, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife. One additional new route is also to be announced shortly.

In all, a total of 72 weekly flights will operate through Shannon up to the end of October. Ryanair will also begin operating a new Turin service from December to capture the winter ski market.

Welcoming the additional service, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, said, “The reopening of international travel is a very significant step forward. Not only for Shannon Airport, but for the thousands of jobs and businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way and mid-west that depend on these services to support their operations.

“With the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, together with the roll-out of the vaccination programme, which is powering ahead, there is a real sense of optimism in the air. Although there is a long road ahead of us to get airport passenger numbers back to anything like 2019 levels, it is important to acknowledge these milestones on our journey to recover and rebuild our business.”

