Aircoach optimistic for the road ahead with Belfast route set to return on May 15th

Aircoach, Ireland’s leading private coach and bus operator has announced the resumption of its Belfast City Centre route (705X City Express) from Dublin City Centre and Dublin Airport on May 15th, writes Shauna McCrudden

The resumption of the Belfast City Centre route (705X City Express) follows a challenging year for Ireland’s public transport industry with many services grinding to a halt as a result of travel restrictions.

With safety regulations firmly in place to ensure customer safety, Aircoach’s services will operate at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing. This means a maximum of 23/24 passengers will be allowed to travel at one time, depending on the layout of the coach. Customers will be required to wear face masks onboard each service.

Commenting on the return of the Belfast service, Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach said they are optimistic for the road ahead, “It’s been a hugely challenging year for the public transport industry but as we face into the summer months, we are taking positive steps in the right direction as the country reopens. We’re looking forward to our Belfast service getting back on the road on May 15th. Our Cork-Dublin route remained in place over the past number of months for essential travel and we hope to resume all remaining routes as soon as possible.”

Aircoach will operate 11 direct journeys between Belfast’s Glengall Street, Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre on O’Connell Street. Services will operate throughout the day, seven days a week and customers are advised to ensure they check the updated timetables on aircoach.ie. Due to passenger number limitations, Aircoach also advises customers to pre-book their tickets in advance to guarantee a seat. For customers who are not in a position to pre-book their tickets, contactless payment is available on all coaches.

Dervla said, “A significant amount of the public rely on our services and we look forward to building back up the number of daily services we offer over the coming months. The safety of our customers and staff is a priority and increased measures will remain in place. We look forward to welcoming passengers back on board and playing our part in Ireland’s road to recovery”

