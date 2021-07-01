Aircoach reveals a brand new look

Ireland’s leading coach and bus operator, Aircoach, unveils its new branding and logo, writes Clodagh Dooley

Aircoach, one of Ireland’s long-standing coach and bus operators unveiled its new look yesterday. With the majority of Ireland’s private coach and bus companies grinding to a halt in March 2020 as the pandemic hit hard, this marks an exciting time for Aircoach.

After 21 years, Aircoach released an updated brand identity, which includes a new logo, new font and an additional colour. As travel around the island of Ireland gradually resumes once again, the aim of Aircoach’s new look is to create a fresh and modern style, in line with its ongoing evolution into a hybrid operator who offers great value while maintaining excellent customer service.

Commenting on their rebrand, Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach, said, “We are delighted to unveil our new logo and branding to our customers. We have carried out extensive research and listened to our customers to achieve what we feel is a fresh and modern new look.

“While the logo itself has had a complete redesign, retaining our existing colour palette was identified as important, but we have added a darker navy blue to complement the light blue. The new large stylised and layered ‘A’, with an arrow integrated into the design, conveys forward movement and also guides the viewers’ eye to our name.

“Our business has grown and evolved over the years, and we felt it was time for a change. We want to reflect who we are today. We are looking forward to welcoming more customers back on-board again this summer, and hope that they love our new look as much as we do.”

