Aircoach’s Galway route has taken off!

Aircoach marks an exciting day as they officially launch their new Galway route, reports Clodagh Dooley

Aircoach, one of Ireland’s long-standing coach and bus operators, is delighted to announce the commencement of its brand-new route from Galway to Dublin today, Monday, 26th July. The first service on the new route will be on Thursday, 29th July.

This will be a Galway-city to Dublin Airport and Dublin city centre route – allowing Galwegians to travel in style to and from Ireland’s capital. The new route will run 10 daily services, allowing passengers to board from a variety of stops including Galway city, GMIT, Maynooth, Athlone and Ballinasloe.

The coach provider is now a national service, as it expands its network of intercity routes, which are already operational in Cork, Belfast, Dublin Airport, Dublin City and its suburbs.

With the majority of Ireland’s private coach and bus companies grounding to a halt in March 2020 as the pandemic hit hard, today marks a positive announcement from Aircoach.

Commenting on the launch of the new Galway route, Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach, said: “We are delighted to officially launch our new route from Galway to Dublin today. Following a year of such uncertainty within the travel industry, our new route will play a key part in creating a sustainable recovery going forward as we re-emerge from many months of national lockdown. The reliability of our service and being able to travel in comfort at an affordable price, as well as providing flexibility with online booking, payment options and great WiFi connectivity, are all key deliverables that we will continue to provide on this new route.

“We are thrilled to have also been joined by such high profile Galway figures – including the Gardiner brothers and the Mayor of Galway – to mark today’s launch in Galway city centre. We look forward to welcoming our customers from Galway at this exciting time.”

Colette Connolly, Mayor of Galway, conveyed her excitement for this momentous day for Galway, noting: “The people of Galway are absolutely thrilled to welcome the launch of today’s new route. Following so many months of unease and uncertainty, this new route marks an exciting new beginning for the people of Galway and we look forward to welcoming people to our city and county on this new route. As we look to the future, having key services such as this one will help us to rebuild our tourism and hospitality sector.”

The launch of the new route will also be in keeping with Government regulations, as Aircoach’s Galway route will operate at 75% capacity. Customers will still be required to wear a face covering onboard each service.

Customers will have the option to pre-book their tickets up to two hours in advance of their journey at aircoach.ie

