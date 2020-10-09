Aircoach’s innovative way for customers to keep their masks on!

Aircoach has today launched a new way for customers to avoid using cash on buses and keep their face masks on, reports Clodagh Dooley

Aircoach, one of Ireland’s leading private bus and coach operators, has today launched Express Mode for Apple Pay, so customers can safely and easily pay for their fare by just tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch. Meaning no more scrambling to remove masks for Face ID!

Aircoach, which provides scheduled services to-and-from Cork and Belfast cities to Dublin City Centre and Dublin Airport, is the first bus operator in Ireland to launch this innovative technology fleet-wide. The scheme was accelerated through the impact of Coronavirus and has now been introduced right across the company to make bus travel easier than ever for journeys across the East Coast of Ireland.

Dervla McKay, Managing Director at Aircoach, says: “During these unprecedented times, we wanted to offer our customers another cashless way to pay for their bus travel and to make life as easy as possible in the era of mask-wearing.

“A lot of our customers are already using cashless methods to access our services, and this is another innovative method to avoid using cash that makes it quick and easy to pay for your bus travel.”

Customers can now enjoy the true ‘tap-and-go’ convenience of Express Mode on Apple Pay on iPhone and Apple Watch by holding their device near the reader, which will make boarding even faster. There is no need to wake or unlock the device, open an app or use Face ID or Touch ID.

Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add your credit or debit cards. To enable Express Mode for Apple Pay, go to Settings and select your chosen card in Wallet & Apple Pay under Express Travel Card.

Aircoach continues to encourage cashless payments, by booking through their website or by using their mTickets App, to reduce the need for contact between customers and drivers. This latest update from Aircoach forms part of its ongoing work to improve the customer experience.

Visit aircoach.ie

For more information on Apple Pay, visit apple.com/ie/apple-pay/

Comments

comments