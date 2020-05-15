Trending
Algarve is ready to restart its tourist activity

The Algarve in southern Portugal is opening back up for tourists this summer

The Algarve is one of the least affected regions in Portugal and Europe, due to preventive measures and extensive testing at an early stage. Because of this success, and their ‘Safe & Clean’ stamp, which certifies and gives training to businesses who comply with new hygiene measures, the Algarve is ready to restart its tourist activity. 

João Fernandes, President of Algarve Tourism says, “The priority now is to reassure visitors, workers and residents in general that their safety is our first concern. The Algarve has had 271 hotels, 176 tourist entertainment companies, and 177 travel agencies, duly certified by the ‘Safe & Clean’ initiative.”

Several international airlines and tour operators are showing great interest in restarting their operations.

There are rules for accessing beaches and health measures in place at Faro International Airport on arrival. But Fernandes says: “It will be nothing that prevents a vacationer from enjoying a nice sunny day on the sand or an appetizing dip in the sea, while taking care of the necessary rules.”

Timelines

  • Golf courses, marinas, and car hire businesses are already open with strict health protocols
  • Over 1/3 of the region’s hotels are open, by June 75% are expected to open and by July most will be open
  • Beaches will open in June, with health regulations and procedures in place
  • Restaurants will open on 18th May with 50% capacity restrictions
  • Water parks will open in June and July
