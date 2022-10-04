All aboard! ITAA hold board meeting on cruise ship

The Irish Travel Agents Association met last Sunday onboard the MSC Virtuosa cruise ship, reports Shauna McCrudden

Pictured are board members, left to right: Pat Dawson (ITAA), Jean Maxwell (ITAA), Des Abbott (Des Abbott Travel), Carol Anne O’Neill (Worldchoice), Angela Walsh (Frosch), Martin Skelly (Travalue.ie, Navan Travel), Clare Dunne (The Travel Broker), Antonio Paradiso (MSC Cruises), Alan Lynch (Travel Escapes), Valerie Metcalfe (ITAA Board member), Dominic Burke (Travel Centre), Suzanne Rowe (MSC Cruises), Paul Hackett (Click&Go)

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) held their first regional board meeting this year in Cork. It took place on the MSC Virtuosa cruise ship, which was docked in Cobh on Thursday 29th September.

The ITAA represents Ireland’s travel industry, bringing together over 100 travel agent members and 70 affiliate partners. ITAA members cover over 140 outlets in different towns and cities throughout the Republic of Ireland.

This was the first ITAA board meeting attended by World Choice and Travel Centres. The two consortia will attend two ITAA board meetings each year.

CEO Pat Dawson, President Paul Hackett and the board of the ITAA said they want to further consolidate the strong working relationship built up with the consortia during the pandemic.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA commented, “It was great to have our first regional meeting as well as our first meeting with the consortia. And what an amazing place to have it!”

For more information, visit itaa.ie

