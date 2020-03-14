Trending
ALL Ryanair flights to/from Poland cancelled from midnight.

By on Aviation

From Ryanair: In response to the decision of the Polish Government to “lock down” the entire country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Ryanair Group (including Buzz and Lauda) has been forced to cancel all flights to/from Poland, from 24:00 Sat 14 Mar until 24:00 Tues 31 Mar.
We are contacting all affected customers by email to advise them of their options and we urge customers not to call us.
This is a fast-moving and complex situation and the safety and well-being of our people and customers is our main priority. We will continue to comply fully with all WHO and EASA guidelines and we will follow any travel restrictions that are imposed.
Ryanair Group Airlines apologise sincerely to all customers affected by these Government Restrictions in order to combat the Covid-19 virus.

