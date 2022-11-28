All the winners from the weekend’s Irish Travel Trade Network Awards!

Last year, the Irish Travel Trade Network (ITTN) Awards were a much smaller affair due to Covid-19 hospitality restrictions in place. But this year, the Awards came back with a bang!
The Irish Travel Trade Network (ITTN) Awards took place in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin 4 on Saturday, 26th November. It was a star-studded event which saw the cream of the Irish Travel Outbound Industry celebrate an incredible year for the industry.
Managing Director, Sharon Jordan, said, “Ireland’s Travel Trade Network has been providing Ireland’s travel industry, north and south, with independent and insightful, professional reporting for over 55 years.
“We are delighted to bestow these awards on the 28 companies and wish to recognise the effort made by every company who entered the awards, to reignite our wonderful industry. We wish each company the best for the future.”
Since its acquisition in 2020 by Sharon Jordan, ITTN has expanded considerably and now covers all aspects of travel into and out of Ireland, focusing both on the travel trade and the general consumer.
The winners on the night were:
Best Tourist Boards & Destinations – Sponsored by Virgin Atlantic
- Best Tourist Board Europe – Spanish Tourism Office
- Best Tourist Board International – Visit USA
- Best Destination Europe – Spain
- Best Destination Worldwide – New York
Best Car Hire & Transport – Sponsored by Silver Sea Cruises
- Best Car Hire – Hertz
- Best Irish Airport – Dublin Airport
- Best Ferry Company – Irish Ferries
Best Tour Operators – Sponsored by Hertz
- Best Escorted/Adventure Tour Company – Intrepid
- Best Sun Tour Operator – Sunway Holidays
- Best Long-haul Operator – Sunway Holidays
- Best Ski Operator – Topflight
Best Airlines – Sponsored By Salou
- Best Airline to Europe – Aer Lingus
- Best Airline to North America – Aer Lingus
- Best Airline Worldwide – Emirates
Best Cruise – Sponsored By Spanish tourism office
- Best Cruise Company – Royal Caribbean
- Best Premium Cruise Company – MSC Cruises – Yacht Club
- Best Luxury Cruise Company – Celebrity Cruises
- Best River Cruise Company – Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Best Accommodation, Insurance and Technology – Sponsored by Aer Lingus
- Best Accommodation Provider – Bookabed
- Best Insurance Provider – Blue Insurance
- Best Technology Provider – Amadeus
- Supplier of the Year – TUI
Travel Agent Awards
Sponsored by Blue Insurance
- Travel Agency of the Year Overall – O’Hanrahan Travel
Sponsored by Crystal Ski
- Travel Agency of the Year Ski – Icon Travel
Sponsored By Ponant
- Travel Agency of the Year Cruise – Travel Escapes
Sponsored by Barbados
- Travel Agency of the Year Luxury – Fahy Travel
Sponsored by Iberostar
- Travel Agency of the Year Long Haul – Cassidy Travel, St Stephen’s Green
Sponsored by Visit Malta
- Travel Agency of the Year Sun – KT Travel
