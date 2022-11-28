All the winners from the weekend’s Irish Travel Trade Network Awards!

Last year, the Irish Travel Trade Network (ITTN) Awards were a much smaller affair due to Covid-19 hospitality restrictions in place. But this year, the Awards came back with a bang!

Managing Director of ITTN Sharon Jordan is joined by representatives of the travel industry from Blue Insurance, Fahy Travel and TUI, who each picked up an award on the night. Photo by Paul Sherwood Photographer.



The Irish Travel Trade Network (ITTN) Awards took place in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin 4 on Saturday, 26th November. It was a star-studded event which saw the cream of the Irish Travel Outbound Industry celebrate an incredible year for the industry.

Managing Director, Sharon Jordan, said, “Ireland’s Travel Trade Network has been providing Ireland’s travel industry, north and south, with independent and insightful, professional reporting for over 55 years.

“We are delighted to bestow these awards on the 28 companies and wish to recognise the effort made by every company who entered the awards, to reignite our wonderful industry. We wish each company the best for the future.”

Since its acquisition in 2020 by Sharon Jordan, ITTN has expanded considerably and now covers all aspects of travel into and out of Ireland, focusing both on the travel trade and the general consumer.

The winners on the night were:

Best Tourist Boards & Destinations – Sponsored by Virgin Atlantic

Best Tourist Board Europe – Spanish Tourism Office

Best Tourist Board International – Visit USA

Best Destination Europe – Spain

Best Destination Worldwide – New York

Best Car Hire & Transport – Sponsored by Silver Sea Cruises

Best Car Hire – Hertz

Best Irish Airport – Dublin Airport

Best Ferry Company – Irish Ferries

Best Tour Operators – Sponsored by Hertz

Best Escorted/Adventure Tour Company – Intrepid

Best Sun Tour Operator – Sunway Holidays

Best Long-haul Operator – Sunway Holidays

Best Ski Operator – Topflight

Best Airlines – Sponsored By Salou

Best Airline to Europe – Aer Lingus

Best Airline to North America – Aer Lingus

Best Airline Worldwide – Emirates

Best Cruise – Sponsored By Spanish tourism office

Best Cruise Company – Royal Caribbean

Best Premium Cruise Company – MSC Cruises – Yacht Club

Best Luxury Cruise Company – Celebrity Cruises

Best River Cruise Company – Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Best Accommodation, Insurance and Technology – Sponsored by Aer Lingus

Best Accommodation Provider – Bookabed

Best Insurance Provider – Blue Insurance

Best Technology Provider – Amadeus

Supplier of the Year – TUI

Travel Agent Awards

Sponsored by Blue Insurance

Travel Agency of the Year Overall – O’Hanrahan Travel

Sponsored by Crystal Ski

Travel Agency of the Year Ski – Icon Travel

Sponsored By Ponant

Travel Agency of the Year Cruise – Travel Escapes

Sponsored by Barbados

Travel Agency of the Year Luxury – Fahy Travel

Sponsored by Iberostar

Travel Agency of the Year Long Haul – Cassidy Travel, St Stephen’s Green

Sponsored by Visit Malta

Travel Agency of the Year Sun – KT Travel

