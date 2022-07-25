Almost 40,000 passengers to travel through Shannon Airport this August bank holiday weekend

With this being 87% of passenger numbers for the same period in 2019, the airport is set to enjoy a bank holiday bounce-back, reports Clodagh

The pent-up desire to take off on an overseas break following the past two years is evident at Shannon Airport, as almost 40,000 passengers are set to travel through Shannon Airport during the bank holiday weekend.

Destinations like Malaga, the Canary Islands, Alicante, Barcelona and Malta are proving popular with Shannon Airport passengers. Those looking for a city break are jetting off to destinations such as London, Edinburgh, Budapest, and Marseille on last-minute getaways this weekend.

Shannon Airport’s Operations and Commercial Director, Niall Maloney says, “We are delighted to welcome passengers through the airport this weekend and can see the demand out there for those well-deserved breaks. This is the largest number of passengers for this period in three years.

“We are focused on making travel as easy as possible for our passengers and growing their travel options from Shannon Airport. In addition to our popular traditional routes, we have a number of new summer services this year, among these are Malta, Barcelona-Girona, Budapest, Edinburgh, and Corfu. We are also excited to welcome Vueling Airlines, a new carrier to Shannon, with their Paris service due to start in September.”

Niall continues, “We have worked hard to bring these services to our passengers and are focused on rebuilding and broadening the options available for them. In addition, we have worked with the other service providers at the airport to ensure that the journey through the airport is as easy and hassle-free as possible. Facilities such as our US Preclearance, the airport sensory room, along with the short distance from our car parks to the terminal building, compliments our latest investment in high-tech security screening and all add to making the journey easier.”

Passengers taking to the skies this bank holiday weekend from Shannon will experience the airport’s multi-million euro passenger screening system, which eliminates the 100ml rule and cuts time spent through screening by half. Shannon is the first state airport in Ireland to introduce this time-saving security screening system.

The airport’s Summer 2022 schedule currently offers 27 destinations in 11 countries, with 108 weekly frequencies to the US, UK and Europe.

For more information, check out shannonairport.ie

