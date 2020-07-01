Amawaterways Celebrates 18 Years Leading The Way In River Cruising 

The river cruise line invites travel agents and guests to join in two virtual celebrations today at 6.30pm, writes Shauna McCrudden

Family-owned and operated river cruise line AmaWaterways is celebrating its 18th anniversary by inviting travel agents and their guests to join a special virtual event. This hour-long interactive celebration event will take place on AmaWaterways’ digital platforms today, Wednesday, 1st July at 6:30pm and I can’t wait to join in and celebrate with them!

“’Ama’ means love – love for our guests, our employees, our crews and our travel partners whose support has meant the world to us since we started AmaWaterways 18 years ago,” says Kristin Karst, Executive Vice President of AmaWaterways. “It is so rewarding to see the valuable long-term partnerships that have formed and cherished memories our guests have made. We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with our AmaFamily and sharing exciting plans for three new ships and new destinations like Egypt.”

Over the past several months, the company has hosted more than 1,000 virtual events including a series of educational ‘Webinar Wednesdays’ and virtual ‘Sip & Sail’ cocktail hours in order to remain personally connected to travel agents and guests and to also inspire travellers dreaming about or planning their next holiday.

Additionally, the leading river cruise line recently opened its 2022 bookings six months early in response to increased demand for personalised travel experiences for which AmaWaterways is celebrated.

“I am incredibly proud to look back on the last 18 years and see all the innovation that our experienced teams have brought to river cruising,” added Rudi Schreiner, President of the company. “We are particularly grateful for the support we have received from the travel agent community and the loyal guests they have brought us from around the world. I am looking forward to having them join our celebration because, without them, none of this would be possible.”

Guests can join either session on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/AmaWaterways and on YouTube at YouTube.com/AmaWaterways. Travel agents are encouraged to pre-register for the event here

To book an AmaWaterways river cruise, contact your preferred Travel Agent, call +44 (0)333 305 3926 or visit AmaWaterways.eu

