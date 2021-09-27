American Holidays celebrate lifting of US restrictions on Irish and UK passengers

It has been announced that Covid-19 travel restrictions to the States on vaccinated passengers from Ireland and the UK are set to be lifted in early November, reports Clodagh Dooley

American Holidays has welcomed the announcement by President Joe Biden, that the US will lift Covid-19 travel bans on vaccinated air passengers from Ireland and the UK.

On Monday (September 20th), spokesperson for The White House, Jeffrey Zients, stated that the new “consistent approach” would take effect in “early November”.

Head of Marketing for American Holidays, Bladhana Richardson, has confirmed the company is already seeing a substantial increase in the volume of queries from customers looking to get away, as soon as the restrictions lift in November – but also for December and into 2022.

According to Ms Richardson, the majority of requests have been for New York, Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida.

“We have seen increases in requests for the West Coast, Caribbean Cruise holidays, and Canada. We are delighted with yesterday’s announcement and look forward to getting our customers back to experiencing the best the USA has to offer.”

She added, “Moreover, our expert team of personal travel planners are ready to answer any questions customers may have, and will help plan and tailor-make the holiday they’ve always dreamed of.”

Ms Richardson also highlighted that American Holidays have taken full advantage of the discounted prices that some of the airlines are offering to the US.

Check out these current deals:

Las Vegas Winter – €499pp / £469pp

Five nights at Oyo Las Vegas

Travelling Dec 2021 | Ref 52627979 – two sharing

*NYC Christmas Shopping – €799pp / £765pp

Four nights at Amsterdam Court

Travelling Dec 2021 | Ref 52627860 – two sharing

*Orlando Christmas & New Year – €999pp / £939pp

14 nights at Rosen Inn at Pointe

Travelling Dec 2021 | Ref 52627635 – 2+2

To give you peace of mind and flexibility when travelling to the US, American Holidays’ Book with Confidence promise means all new bookings come with three free amends, free cancellation, and a refund guarantee, should your holiday be affected by Covid-19. Terms and conditions apply. More information here.

