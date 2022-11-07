An exciting new travel company has launched in Ireland

‘The Travel Suite’ will offer bespoke travel experiences and personalised service, writes Clodagh Dooley

Lorraine and Mary

Mary McKenna, CEO and Owner of Tour America and Cruise Holidays, has just launched ‘The Travel Suite’, an independent Irish travel company specialising in luxury holidays, cruises, group travel and premium class flights around the world.

Having worked in travel for most of her life, Mary has identified a gap in the market that she believes The Travel Suite will fill.

Mary says, “Launching a company such as The Travel Suite, with an offering of bespoke luxury travel, has been a vision of mine for a number of years. I have been in the travel industry for over 30 years and love to share my incredible memories and passion for travel with everyone.

“Although the travel industry has seen many changes over the years, our success is partly attributed to always staying focused on the details of value creation. I am extremely conscious that people work hard and need to know that their holiday is going to be everything they expected, and more.”

Also involved in establishing The Travel Suite is another incredibly experienced leader in the travel industry, Lorraine Quinn. Mary and Lorraine both know that when people want to travel the right way, they want to travel with the right people.

Lorraine, who is Managing Director, says, “We understand that luxury means something different for everyone and that’s why The Travel Suite offers a personalised service to our clients. We are extremely excited to have an amazing experienced team of Travel Designers, who have travelled extensively around the world and who have the in-depth knowledge to make your next holiday an exceptional one.

“Our expert team, combined with our exclusive partnerships with the leading hotels, resorts and airlines around the world, will ensure all our guests can disconnect to reconnect.”

The Travel Suite has launched their new website thetravelsuite.ie today, offering a suite of experiences to every corner of the globe.

Those looking for the personal touch will soon be able to book an appointment at The Travel Suite’s new offices, which will be located in Milltown, South Dublin and will open over the coming weeks.

The Travel Suite is licensed and bonded by the Commission of Aviation Regulation – TA 0443. Check out thetravelsuite.ie, call (01) 905 9008 or email sales@thetravelsuite.ie

