“Anyone that believes what politician said before elections is definitely nuts,” former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said at the annual conference of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation 2023.

Speaking about 25 years of peace in Northern Ireland with Dearbhail McDonald, Mr Ahern said: “My position is that the main Republican party in this country and Ireland shall be in government next year that’s Fianna Fail .”

“We are the Republican Party. There are others that use the name.

“You’ll never know. I remember Fine Gael a long time ago said Democratic Left will never be in government and I remember sitting in the opposition benches eight days later. and Democratic Left and Prionsia de Rossa had moved form one side to the other.

Watch here https://youtu.be/ZVh0QT1Lq0k

