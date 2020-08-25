Armagh Food & Cider Weekend is back on the menu

Ireland’s Orchard County’s award-winning food and drink event confirmed for a September return, reports Shauna McCrudden

No one wants the staycation season to be over, so why not extend your holidays and enjoy one of the island’s top foodie destinations? From Thursday, 24th September until Sunday, 27th September,

Armagh’s Food & Cider weekend safely returns with an exciting new line-up of events including cider tastings, orchard tours and grand farm-to-fork treats.

Famed the world over for its Armagh Bramley apples, food-and-drink lovers are invited to enjoy more than 20 pre-bookable events to celebrate Armagh’s Food Heartland status. Already six years old, this annual gourmet weekend is led by the area’s best local chefs, including Ireland’s Hotel Head Chef of the Year, John Whyte, from Armagh City Hotel, and Gareth Reid from 4 Vicars Catering, Simon Dougan, Yellow Door Deli, Joyce Brownless, Blackwell House and Fiona and Rory Chapman from On the Hoof. Also in attendance is a legion of local food producers who have worked creatively together to produce a unique menu of food events that combine tradition and contemporary taste.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Lord Mayor, Kevin Savage, says, “Enriched by a beautiful landscape and a welcome that will warm your heart, Armagh is the perfect location to celebrate this year’s harvest. The quality, heritage and experience we have is producing the best food and drink available anywhere in the world.”

Weekend highlights include tours of Armagh’s apple orchards accompanied by exclusive tastings, talks with global cider expert and author Gabe Cook and a five-course feast curated by Gareth Reid from 4 Vicars’ Catering at Crannagael House.

There is also plenty to entertain younger family members, including a lunch inspired by the Celts at Navan Centre & Fort and a foraging event at Oxford Island to seek out wild ingredients.

“Developed with everyone’s safety in mind, this year’s special series of events commends our proud past and our present culinary successes,” continues Lord Mayor Savage. “I’m delighted that this event is back on the menu this year so that more people can enjoy our local provenance, meet the people behind it and share many memorable stories for years to come.”

Supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, this year’s weekend includes many of the area’s leading visitor venues including Blackwell House, Long Meadow Cider Company, Armagh Cider Company, FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio, Elmfield Estate, Crannagael House, Armagh City Hotel, Navan Centre & Fort, The Vault and Groucho’s on the Square.

Armagh Food & Cider Weekend carries the accredited ‘We’re Good To Go’ industry standard developed by VisitEngland in partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland. This means all events fully adhere to government and public health guidance.

To see the full programme of events and to book your place, visit www.visitarmagh.com/foodandcider

Comments

comments