Armagh launches new tourism campaign for spring 2023

This dynamic new campaign has been launched to drive more visitors to Armagh, writes Shauna McCrudden

Spring Walks at Armagh Palace Demesne

Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council has launched a fresh and dynamic campaign to drive visitors to Armagh and the wider borough this spring. Visitors can enjoy its history, heritage and culture portrayed through an established jam-packed spring events programme, visitor attractions and an unrivalled hospitality offer.

Following the success of Armagh’s flagship Home of St. Patrick Festival, which ran over nine days until 19th March, the spring programme aims to generate demand amongst audiences across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and further afield. This will drive visitor bookings for short breaks, day trips and longer stays to the fast-growing visitor destination by showcasing the best it has to offer for every traveller and budget.

They have a complementary tourism offer which takes in the iconic and historic Armagh City, abundant apple orchards, thriving artisan cider farms, a unique linen heritage, top-class arts and visitor attractions and award-winning chefs, restaurants, cafes and bars. The borough is also widely recognised for the quality and provenance of its food produce for which it is known as Northern Ireland’s official Food Heartland.

The new ‘Spring into Armagh’ promotional campaign will demonstrate Armagh’s appeal as a must-visit destination and showcase its assets through a digital-led campaign. This comprises social media, e-marketing, digital advertising, partnership promotions and a range of Out of Home advertising over the coming weeks.

Gosford Forest Park

Supported by council cooperative funding from Tourism Northern Ireland, Visit Armagh’s spring offering complements its wider ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ campaign which focuses on promoting the borough’s most important and vibrant tourism destinations, including the world-renowned Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield said, “The entire borough of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon offers our overseas visitors a wide range of compelling reasons to visit – from the historic, Georgian city of Armagh and its rich orchard countryside – to superb food, hospitality and events, as well as the new world-class attraction that is the Game of Thrones Studio Tour just outside Banbridge.

“More recently, Armagh City has gained great international acclaim for its tourism credentials, which are up there with some of the best cities in the world. Steeped in history with abundant apple orchards, thriving artisan cider farms, top-class arts and visitor attractions, Armagh has a world of experience to offer visitors from near and far.

“Not only that, but the borough is home to stunning scenery and award-winning chefs, restaurants, cafes and bars. We’re a powerhouse for tourism and I’m delighted to launch this new campaign to promote our borough by doing what we do best – providing memorable and unique visitor experiences, showcasing our culture and stories, celebrating local food and orchard produce and delivering world-class signature events to a domestic, national and international audience.”

Visitors can get involved with the campaign by sharing social media posts using the campaign hashtags #VisitArmagh and #EmbraceAGiantSpirit as well as tagging @visitarmagh

For more inspiration on what to see and do in Armagh and beyond this spring, visit visitarmagh.com

Comments

comments