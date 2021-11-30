Trending
Arrivals into Ireland will need negative Covid test from Friday

People arriving into Ireland will need a negative antigen or PCR test prior to arrival, under new international travel rules being discussed by Cabinet, reports Clodagh Dooley

People travelling into Ireland will need a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours before arrival, or a PCR test taken within 72 hours. 

This new policy comes as fears continue to grow of the potential impact of the Omicron variant of the virus. It is set to come into effect from this Friday, 3rd December and will remain in place for two weeks, after which point it will be reviewed.

The requirement for a negative test result is applicable to all arrivals into Ireland – vaccinated or not – including those from the UK.

It’s been reported that the test will have to be professionally administered and no self-administered tests will be accepted, under rules considered by Cabinet.

The Department of Transport is in discussions with airlines and ferry companies, to ensure certified antigen tests or PCR tests are checked before people board flights or boats to Ireland.

 

