Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford announce PCR test service for guests

These are the first hotels in Ireland where guests can avail of an onsite Covid-19 PCR test, with results available within 12 hours, writes Shauna McCrudden

Working in partnership with Communicare Medical Supplies, PCR tests are available now at Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford. They will be carried out by a medical professional in a dedicated test room, or in the guest’s own room if preferred, and results and certs will be issued by email.

Niall Rochford, general manager of the two hotels in Cong, Co Mayo said, “The convenience of being able to take a PCR test while on holiday will really help our domestic market guests who want the reassurance of a negative test before returning home or going back to work.

“However, the test service will be of particular benefit to our international guests, who we are looking forward to welcoming from July 19th. All of whom will require a negative PCR test if travelling onwards or heading home after their holiday in Ireland.”

PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests directly screen for the presence of viral RNA. The tests can tell whether or not someone has the virus very early on in their illness.

Communicare Medical Supplies is an experienced provider having successfully completed testing within the transport, manufacturing, pharma, film/TV and retail sectors to assist employers in their Covid return to work and management plans. The company, which is headquartered in Mayo, advocates a testing approach that aims to get as many individuals tested in a timeframe that is as short and safe as possible.

Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford were the first hotels in Ireland to be awarded the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, for the implementation of rigorous protocols in response to biorisk situations, such as Covid-19. The international accreditation verifies that both Ashford Castle and The Lodge implement best practices to prepare for, respond to, and recover from pandemics, ensuring that the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention are employed.

PCR test bookings can be made at each hotel’s respective Guest Services department in advance of or during a stay.

For more information and costs, visit ashfordcastle.com and thelodgeac.com

Comments

comments