Ashford Castle retains Forbes Five-Star honours listing

The luxury property is the only hotel in Ireland to secure a Five-Star rating from Forbes for three consecutive years, reports Clodagh Dooley

For the third consecutive year, Ashford Castle has been announced as the only hotel in Ireland to achieve a Five-Star ranking by Forbes’ Travel Guide.

The annual list affirms Ashford Castle’s position among an elite group of only 499 luxury hotels around the world that have earned this coveted Five-Star Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) ranking. Five-Star is the top rating possible and the ultimate gold standard in hospitality.

Niall Rochford, General Manager at Ashford Castle, said: “I believe it is the passion and commitment of our team that has helped us to achieve this Five-Star ranking from Forbes. Having a wonderful property and exceptional guest amenities certainly play a role, but it is our friendly and professional staff that I need to commend for this honour.

“To achieve this accolade three years running is quite something and everyone on the estate is overjoyed – it’s another wonderful moment for the team and owners, the Tollmans.”

When Forbes Travel Guide’s expert inspectors visit a property, they anonymously test it against up to 900 rigorous standards.

Only the best of the best achieves the coveted Five-Star for a range of standards including supreme service, luxurious beds, distinctive drinks, memorable meals, exceeding guest expectations, genuine interest in its guests, and helpful housekeeping. For more information from Forbes on what makes a Five-Star click here.

The top award from Forbes is given only to properties that meet more than 500 service and physical criteria during anonymous inspections, showing “an impeccable standard of excellence in hospitality”.

Forbes Travel Guide started in 1958 as Mobil Travel Guide, a guidebook for US motorists. Creating the original Five-Star rating system, it is the only independent, global rating agency for luxury hospitality.

Providing reviews and ratings for more than 60 years, Forbes Travel Guide is the oldest travel guide in the United States and its inspection process is regarded as the gold standard in hospitality.

Ashford Castle is set in a spectacular 350-acre estate in Cong, Co Mayo and is part of the Red Carnation Hotel Collection and a member of Leading Hotels of the World.

For more information on Ashford Castle, visit ashfordcastle.com

