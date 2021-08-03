Athlone celebrates Heritage Week in style

Athlone has bows, bayonets, pistols and pottage at their free events, tours, music and demonstrations for Heritage Week in August, writes Shauna McCrudden
The medieval town of Athlone has taken Heritage Week (Saturday 14th-Sunday 22nd August) to its heart this year with an engaging series of events at Athlone Castle and Dún na Sí Heritage Park. The award-winning Dún na Sí celebrates Ireland’s rural heritage with twice-daily guided tours throughout the week. Athlone Castle is presenting virtual demonstrations, workshops and concerts all themed around their displays and history.
Highlights for children include a Viking Ship Workshop and Collage Workshop so kids can make their version of Athlone Castle. Adults interested in archaic weaponry will love Longbow Making with master bowyer Jack Pinson of Living Longbows. Take a closer view of Musket, Bayonet and Grenade with military historian Tóla Collier of Loach Living History, and a look at the innards of the flintlock pistol with David Landers.
Another interesting event that should definitely appeal to foodies is an acted recreation of a medieval feast. The recipes will be available for those brave enough to give it a go at home!
All events are free-of-charge, but some require pre-booking. Here is a list of just some of the incredible events:
16th – 20th August, 11am and 2pm
Dún na Sí Heritage Park Guided Tour
Take a step back in time and view an ancient look at rural Ireland with a free guided tour of Dún na Sí Heritage Park this Heritage Week.
- Free guided tours will take place daily at 11am and 2pm from Monday, 16th August – Friday, 20th August
- Spaces must be booked in advance, and are limited, so early booking is advised
- To book a space call (090) 648 1183 or email heritageweek@dunnasi.ie
https://www.heritageweek.ie/projects/d%C3%BAn-na-s%C3%AD-heritage-park-guided-tour
14th August 2021
Bow-Making during the 100 Years War by Living Longbows
Jack Pinson of Living Longbows will demonstrate a depiction of longbow making as it might have looked during the 100 years war in the 15th century.
- Jack’s demonstration will be streamed live on Athlone Castle’s Instagram.
- The recording of this live demonstration will afterwards be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels
- When: 14th August at 1pm
https://www.heritageweek.ie/projects/bow-making-during-the-100-years-war-demonstration-by-jack-pinson
14th August 2021
Treasures from the Shannon by David Landers
Watch this virtual tour with Athlone Castle Cultural Assistant, David Landers, who is an archaeologist with experience in museums and heritage institutions.
- This virtual talk will be available on Athlone Castle’s social channels.
- When: 14th August at 5pm
https://www.heritageweek.ie/projects/treasures-from-the-shannon-by-david-landers
15th August 2021
Traditional Music Session at the Castle with Fia Rua, Neil Fitzgibbon and Adam Downey
Join a selection of the best local traditional musicians and singers for a performance of lively tunes and songs.
- This performance will be streamed live on Athlone Castle’s Instagram
- The recording of this live performance will afterwards be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels
- When: 15th August at 1pm
https://www.heritageweek.ie/projects/traditional-music-session-at-the-castle-fia-rua-friends
16th August 2021
Three Royal Castles: Athlone, Rindoon and Roscommon by Kieran O’Conor
Dr Kieran O’Conor will explore the history of three castles in the Midlands, once considered amongst the most important royal buildings in Ireland in the late 13th and early 14th centuries.
- Free virtual event from Athlone Castle via Zoom, booking is required.
- When: 16th August, 2021 at 1pm
www.heritageweek.ie/projects/three-royal-castles-athlone-rindoon-and-roscommon-by-kieran-oconor
17th August 2021
Viking Ship Workshop for Children by Joanna Grobosz
Join Joanna, the Cultural Officer at Athlone Castle Visitor Centre, for this virtual children’s workshop where she creates a replica Viking Boat out of cardboard boxes and paper plates.
- This Virtual Workshop will be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels.
- When: 17th August at 1pm
https://www.heritageweek.ie/projects/viking-ship-workshop-for-children-by-joanna-grobosz
17th August 2021
How Athlone Got Its Name by Scéalta Beo
Learn all about the adventures that led to the naming of Athlone.
- Event will be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels.
- When: 17th August at 5pm
www.heritageweek.ie/projects/how-athlone-got-its-name-by-sc%C3%A9alta-beo
18th August 2021
Material Culture of the Irish Revolution by Claíomh
During this live demonstration, Dave Swift of Claíomh Living History and Military Heritage Group, will give an introduction to the Material Culture of the Irish revolutionary period 1913-1922.
- This demonstration will be streamed live on Athlone Castle’s Instagram
- The recording of this live demonstration will afterwards be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels.
- When: 18th August at 1pm
https://www.heritageweek.ie/projects/material-culture-of-the-irish-revolution-by-dave-swift
19th August 2021
Musket, Bayonet and Grenade by Loach Living History
Join military historian Tóla Collier as he describes the infantry soldiers of the Williamite war in Ireland and in particular, the Grenadiers.
- Tóla’s demonstration will be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels.
- When: 19th August at 1pm
https://www.heritageweek.ie/projects/musket-bayonet-and-grenade-by-loach-living-history
19th August 2021
A Weapon of Choice – The Flintlock Pistol by David Landers
Watch this virtual tour with Athlone Castle Cultural Assistant, David, as he takes a close look at one of the weapons used during the Sieges of Athlone in 1690 and 1691.
- This virtual talk will be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels.
- When: 19th August at 5pm
https://www.heritageweek.ie/projects/a-weapon-of-choice-the-flintlock-pistol-by-david-landers
20th August 2021
Athlone Castle 2D Collage Workshop for Children by Aiga Blowick
Join the artist, doll maker and textile sculptor Aiga Blowick for this fun and easy to follow pre-recorded art and crafts workshop for children.
- This virtual workshop will be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels.
- When: 20th August at 1pm
www.heritageweek.ie/projects/athlone-castle-2d-collage-workshop-for-children-by-aiga-blowick
20th August 2021
Feast at Athlone Castle 1210 with Susan Callaghan & Geraldine Clarke
Susan (Viscountess Susannah of York) and Geraldine (Meadbh Róis Inlgeagh Uí Caoimh) cook a feast using only ingredients available in Athlone and around the countryside.
- Recipes will be available at the end of the video.
- This demonstration will be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels.
- When: 20th August 5pm
www.heritageweek.ie/projects/feast-at-athlone-castle-1210-sue-callaghan-geraldine-clarke
21st August 2021
Traditional Willow Fence & Hurdle-Making by Wicklow Willow
Join Pat from Wicklow Willow for a live demonstration of traditional willow fence and hurdle-making techniques.
- This demonstration will be streamed live on Athlone Castle’s Instagram
- The recording of this live demonstration will afterwards be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels
- When: 21st August at 12pm
https://www.heritageweek.ie/projects/traditional-willow-fence-hurdle-making-by-wicklow-willow
22nd August 2021
The Story of Wool by Susanna Anker
Susanna Anker will demonstrate the story of wool, from wool carding to wool spinning on a Donegal spinning wheel, to dyeing wool using plants.
- Susanna’s demonstration will be streamed live on Athlone Castle’s Instagram
- The recording of this live demonstration will afterwards be available on Athlone Castle’s social media channels
- When: 22nd August at 1pm
https://www.heritageweek.ie/projects/the-story-of-wool-by-susanna-anker
Shauna McCrudden
