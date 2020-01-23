Atlantic Travel and Tour America win travel agency of the year awards

Atlantic Travel and Touramerica in agency awards

Siobhan Byrne Learat is travel agent of the year

Amadeus and Irish ferries complete ten in a row

Atlantic Travel Letterkenny and Tour America have won travel agency of the year awards at the Irish travel Industry awards in the Mansion House, Dublin.

Siobhan Byrne Learat won the travel agent of the year award. Atlas Travel and FCM won the corporate travel agency awards.

Noel McAuliffe’s Travel Focus were time winners in the long haul and specialist tour operator categories. Camino Ways were first time winners in the digital marketing category.

The winners included serial winners of the award in several categories. Amadeus won their tenth award as technology provider, Irish Ferries their tenth award in the ferries category, Lanzarote their tenth in the winter destination category. Bookabed won the accommodation provider for the ninth time in ten years. Spain won their ninth successive award for best tourist board, Sunway won their eight successive award for best tour operator to Europe. Austria remain undefeated in the ski destination category, having won on the eight occasions it was included as a category. Barcelona won the combined Europe and worldwide city award.. They were undefeated in the Europe category.

The supplier representative award has been discontinued and the supplier team award split into four new categories, won by Amadeus, Bookabed, Emirates and MSC. MSC also retained their cruise line of the year award.

The new value airline category, to include Ryanair and Vueling, was won by Aer LIngus. And a newTravel Agency International Corporate award.

The airline business class to Europe category has been discontinued, as have the Destination City Worldwide category, the shopfront marketing campaign, the corporate agent of the year award and a category for the supplier promoting the trade to the public..

2020 winners .

Accommodation Only: Bookabed

Shortlist: Arrow Tours, Bookabed, Expedia, Innstant Travel, Stuba. Previous winners: 2011-2-3-4. Bookabed, 2015 Lowcost, 2016-7-8-9 Bookabed.

Airline Long Haul: Emirates

Shortlist: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines. Previous winners: 2011-2-3-4-5 Etihad, 2016-7-8-9 Emirates

Airline to Europe Full Service: Turkish Airlines

Shortlist: Air France, British Airways, Lufthansa, SAS, Turkish. Previous winners: 2011-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9 Aer Lingus.

Airline to Europe Value: Aer Lingus

Shortlist: Aer Lingus, Flybe, Lufthansa, Ryanair, Vueling. New category.

Airline to N America: Aer Lingus

Shortlist: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines. Previous winners: 2011-2 Aer Lingus 2012-3-4 United, 2015-6-7-8-9 Aer Lingus.

Car Hire: Hertz

Shortlist: Affordable Car Hire, Alamo Car Hire, Flexible Autos, Hertz, Your Car Hire. Previous winners: 2011-2-3 Holliday Autos, 2014-5-6-7-8-9 Hertz.

Cruise: MSC

Shortlist: JMG, Marella, MSC, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean. Previous winners: 2011-2-3-4-5-6-7 Royal Caribbean. 2018-9 MSC.

Cruise Premium: Celebrity

Shortlist: Azamara Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises. Previous winners: 2018-9 Celebrity.

Cruise Rivercruise: Uniworld

Shortlist: AMA, CrosiEurope, Riviera, Uniworld, Viking. Previous winners: 2013-4-5-6-7-8-9 Uniworld.

Cruise Ultra Luxury: Silversea

Shortlist: Azamara, Crystal, Regent Seven Seas, Silversea, Seabourn. Previous winners: 2011-2 Celebrity, 2013-4 Silversea; 2015 Celebrity, 2016-7-8-9 Silversea.

Destination City: Barcelona

Shortlist: Barcelona, Istanbul, Krakow, Lisbon, London. Previous winners: 2011 Barcelona/Paris, 2013-4-5-6-7-8-9 Barcelona (no award 2012).

Destination Ski: Austria

Shortlist: Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, France, Italy. Previous winners: 2011-2-4-5-6-7-9 Austria (no award 2013 & 2018).

Destination Summer: Algarve

Shortlist: Algarve, Greece, Italy, Orlando, Spain & Canary Islands. Previous winners: 2011-2 Algarve, 2013-4-5-6 Spain, 2017-8-9 Portugal.

Destination Winter: Lanzarote

Shortlist: Dubai, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Las Vegas, Tenerife. Previous winners: 2011-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9 Lanzarote.

Ferry Company: Irish Ferries

Shortlist: Brittany Ferries, Irish Ferries, P&O Ferries, Stena Line. Previous winners: 2011-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9 Irish Ferries.

Marketing Campaign Agency: J Barter Travel

Shortlist: Click & Go. Previous winners: 2011 FCm, 2012 Shandon Travel, 2015 Tour America, 2016 Clickandgo, 2017 Tour America. 2018 Grenham Travel 2019 Tour America (no award in 2013-4).

Marketing Campaign Digital: Camino Ways

Previous winners: 2014 Earth’s Edge (website award). 2018 Clickandgo 2019 Tour America

Tech Provider: Amadeus

Shortlist: Amadeus, Dolphin Dynamics, Proactive Labs, Sabre, Travelport. Previous winners: 2011-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9 Amadeus.

Theme Park: Universal

Shortlist: Disneyland Paris, Disney Orland, PortAventura, SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Orlando. Previous winners: 2013-4-5-6-7-8-9 Universal Orlando.

Tour Op Escorted: Wendy Wu

Shortlist: Discover Travel, G Adventures, Insight, Riviera, Wendy Wu. Previous winners: 2013-4-5-6-7 Insight Vacations, 2018 Wendy Wu.

Tour Op Europe: Sunway

Shortlist: Classic Collection, Concorde Travel, Croatia Tours, Sunway, TUI. Previous winners: 2011 Sunworld, 2012 Thomas Cook, 2013-4-5-6-7-8-9 Sunway.

Tour Op Long Haul: Travel Focus

Shortlist: Classic Resorts, Intrepid Travel, Sunway, Travel Focus, Wendy Wu. Previous winners: 2011 Sunway, 2012 Classic Resorts/Sunway, 2013 Classic Resorts, 2014-5 Sunway; 2016 Classic Resorts, 2017 Sunway, 2018 Classic Resorts. 2019 Wendy EWu.

Tour Op Specialist: Travel Focus

Shortlist: Caribtours, Classic Resorts, G Adventures, Sunway, Travel Focus. Previous winners: 2011-2 Discover Travel, 2013 Classic Resorts, 2014 Insight; 2015 Sunway, 2016 Insight, 2017 Sunway, 2018 G Adventures, 2019 Wendy Wu.

Tourist Board: Spain

Shortlist: Las Vegas, New York, Portugal, South Africa, Spain. Previous winners: 2012-3-4-5-6-7-8-9 Spain.

Trade Support Team Airline: Emirates

Shortlist: Aer Lingus, British Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines. New category.

Trade Support Team Cruise: MSC

Shortlist: MSC, Princess, Riviera, Royal Caribbean, Travel Corporation. New category.

Trade Support Team Technology: Amadeus

Shortlist: Amadeus, Proactive Labs, Sabre, Travelport. New category.

Trade Support Team Bedbank & Tour Ops: Bookabed

Shortlist: Arrow Tours, Bookabed, Globe Hotels, Sunway, Topflight. New category.

Travel Agency <10: Atlantic Travel, Letterkenny

Previous winners: 2015 Navan Travel, 2016 Fahy Travel Galway, 2017 Grenham Travel Athlone, 2018 Manning Travel Kilkenny, 2019 O’Hanrahan Travel

Travel Agency >10: Tour America

Previous winners: 2011 Lee Travel, 2012 Tour America, 2013 (one category) O’Hanrahan Travel, 2014 (one category) Lee Travel, 2015 Club Travel, 2016 Cassidy Travel, 2017 Shandon Travel, 2018 Tour America, 2019 Cassidy.

Travel Agency Corporate: Atlas Travel

Previous winners: 2011 CWT, 2012-3-4 FCm, 2015-6 Atlas, 2017 CWT, 2018 HRG, 2019 Atlas & CWT

Travel Agency International Corporate: FCM

New category.

Travel Insurance:

Shortlist: Accident & General, AXA Insurance, Blue Insurance, Worldwide Insurance. Previous winners: 2011 Accident & General, 2012-3-4-5-6-7-8-9 Blue Insurance.

Travel Professional Corporate:

Previous winners: 2013 Rhona McCann of FCm, 2014 Lelia Gregory of CWT; 2015 Catherine Monaghan of FCm, 2016 Karen Gleeson of FCm, 2017 Niamh Gleeson of FCm, 2018 Louise Dunne & Karen Ray (Job Share) of The Travel Broker, 2019 Cara Barry of CTM.

Travel Professional Leisure: Siobhan Byrne Learat

Previous winners: 2013 Katrina McMullan of Navan Travel & Clare O’Dwyer of Shandon travel, 2014 Christine Rickard of Tour America & Katrina McMullan of Navan Travel; (2 categories), 2015 Louise Brennan Ormsby of Club Travel, 2016 Liz Wright of Tour America, 2017 Sandra Mooney of Cassidy Travel, 2018 Joanna Gomez of Travel Focus, 2019 Ann Mullins of The Travel Broker.

Category sponsors

Agency service providers: Riviera Travel,

Air travel: Dublin airport,

Cruise and Ferry; German National Tourist Office,

ITAA member agency & people: Princess

ITAA member agencies: Aer Lingus

Destinations: British Airways & American Airways,

Tour Operator: Hertz,

Trade support teams: Ireland West Airport Knock,

