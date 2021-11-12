AttractionTickets.com extend their Black Friday offers throughout November

There are special offers on Walt Disney World, Discovery Cove, Disneyland Paris and more, writes Clodagh Dooley

With more than 18 months of latent demand for holidays, Black Friday 2021 is set to be one of the most exciting periods of the year so far.

Extended from the original single day, AttractionTickets.com – Europe’s largest attraction ticket specialist – is offering its Black Friday offers for two weeks, from now until 29th November, 2021. Offers are available on US and European attractions, giving customers the chance to save money, whether planning a long or short-haul holiday for 2022 and beyond.

In Florida, free tickets to Kennedy Space Centre are offered when booking any Disney Magic or Disney combo ticket for 2022. Kennedy Space Centre has a wealth of fascinating exhibits and interactive sights, and is the only place on Earth to experience the G-forces of space travel, climb aboard space rockets and explore the space shuttle. Tickets are worth €47 per adult and €39 per child (aged 3-11) and are open-dated and gate-ready.

The popular Discovery Cove attraction is being offered at up to a 42% discount for Ultimate Swim tickets, which include a day at Discovery Cove and 14 days of access to SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Aquatica. Discovery Cove is an idyllic, tropical island resort, and all meals, snacks and drinks are included. Guests can relax on white sand beaches, enjoy the lazy river, snorkel amongst tropical fish and rays, and experience a 30-minute dolphin swim encounter. Prices start from €136 per person including a Dolphin Swim, available for select dates throughout 2022.

Customers booking a hotel-and-ticket package at any of the Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort or Disney Partner hotels will receive a 5% discount off the total cost of their booking. From the age-old luxury of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa to the rock’n’roll cool of Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando – the discount is available on all Orlando hotel and Ticket packages for arrivals in both 2022 and 2023 (as available at time of booking).

Closer to home, those booking a Disneyland Paris hotel and ticket package for 2022 will receive up to €50 of Amazon vouchers.

AttractionTickets.com offers the widest choice of hotel and ticket packages on the market, with packaged deals as well as tailor-made options available. There are seven hotels on-site, to suit every budget, and all are themed to offer a one-of-a-kind immersive Disney experience.

All bookings can be secured with a low €50 deposit and Covid Cover is included for free changes or cancellations up to five days before arrival date.

Prices are correct at the time of publication and subject to availability.

To book, Freecall 1800 927 467 or visit AttractionTickets.com

