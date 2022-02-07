Australia to reopen its borders

Tourism Australia is excited to be welcoming back travellers to Australia, following today’s announcement that Australia is reopening its borders to quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated travellers from 21st February 2022, reports Shauna McCrudden

Sydney Harbour Bridge

Australia is reopening its borders to fully vaccinated travellers including travellers from Ireland and the UK. This is part of Australia’s planned re-opening of international travel and builds on quarantine-free travel arrangements with Singapore, which came into effect on 21st November 2021, and for visitors from Japan and South Korea along with working holidaymakers from 15th December 2021.

Phillipa Harrison, Tourism Australia Managing Director, said, “The announcement today enabling fully vaccinated travellers to Australia quarantine-free from 21st February is a significant step in rebuilding international visitation from Australia’s international tourism markets across the globe.”

The Australian Government has announced Australia will reopen to all fully vaccinated visa holders, tourists, business travellers, and other visitors. Visa holders who are not fully vaccinated will still require a valid travel exemption to enter Australia, and will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements.

“Throughout the pandemic, Tourism Australia has maintained an active presence to keep Australia top of mind in the market. Now, with the reopening of travel, Tourism Australia will be working with its trade and distribution partners on dedicated marketing campaigns to urge travellers to come and enjoy all the incredible tourism experiences that await them in Australia.”

Sally Cope, Tourism Australia Regional General Manager, UK & Northern Europe, said she hoped that travellers would make the most of the new quarantine-free travel arrangements to experience Australia’s incredible tourism offering.

“Australia’s relative isolation from the rest of the world, coupled with its sparsely populated landscape and natural wonders, have never been more precious and desirable. We hope that travellers will jump on the opportunity to fall in love with Australia all over again.”

Tourism Australia will be launching a new tourism campaign to welcome leisure travellers back to Australia in the coming weeks. As part of this campaign, Tourism Australia will be working with a range of key distribution and airline partners to drive booking and drive recovery for Australia’s hard-hit tourism economy.

Dirt road leading to Uluru

Guidelines when travelling to Australia:

From 21st February 2022, visa holders who are fully vaccinated with two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved Covid-19 vaccine can travel to Australia quarantine-free, without the need to apply for a travel exemption.

To be eligible to enter Australia, international travellers must: hold a valid Australian visa. be fully vaccinated with two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and provide proof of vaccination status. Present a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) or Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure (unless a medical exemption applies).

Fully vaccinated visa holders can enter all states and territories quarantine-free from 21st February 2022, except for Western Australia.

Travellers will need to comply with requirements in the state or territory of their arrival, and any other state or territories that they plan to travel to. Information on entry requirements is updated regularly so it is important to check the latest requirements before travelling. Travellers are also encouraged to check any requirements for stopover destinations that they are transitioning through.

For requirements for travel into specific states and territories in Australia, visit the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs website State and Territory Information. See also Holiday World Shows rescheduled until 2023

For more information on travelling to Australia visit the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs I Travelling to Australia

