AWTE Ireland members reach halfway point in 80-day challenge

Since early February, AWTE Ireland members have been going ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ with a unique wellness challenge, writes Shauna McCrudden

I know just how difficult it’s been to try to keep up with any exercise regime during the last year! Keeping fit is of prime importance and one of the best ways to do this is with a fitness challenge. And that’s exactly what AWTE Ireland, a not-for-profit organisation aimed at supporting and developing the careers of women in the travel industry in Ireland, is doing.

With members’ health and wellbeing in mind, AWTE Ireland gave its members the challenge of travelling ‘around the world’. They did this by building up ‘AWTE Kilometres’ as a group, through walking, running, cycling, or swimming.

AWTE members are now halfway through the challenge and have so far clocked up over 2,000km, allowing them to virtually visit places such as Paris, Rome, Dubai, Mauritius and many more!

Challenge participants have been kept up-to-date with their progress via an interactive and encouraging WhatsApp group, as well as a private club on the Strava app.

Clare Dunne, AWTE Ireland Trustee, says, “At AWTE Ireland, we have always tried to engage, empower and encourage our members both personally and professionally. Our ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ challenge joins us together every day to tackle a communal goal and give each other strength and encouragement.”

Claire adds, “Our combined efforts and achievements support us all and contribute in a really positive way to each other’s physical and mental wellbeing. As we virtually travel the world together sharing our everyday moments, we buoy each other up and our combined momentum propels us forward to the longed-for time when we can all safely travel again.”

For more information on becoming an AWTE member, or signing up for this wellness challenge, please email admin@awte.ie

