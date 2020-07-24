Back to Business: Carrie Day, Intrepid Travel

In our weekly ‘Back to Business’ series of interviews with the travel industry, Clodagh Dooley talks to Carrie Day, Partnership Growth Manager for Intrepid Travel, about their new retreats and returning to normal business

Intrepid Travel is the world’s leading sustainable Small Group Adventure Tour Company, offering adventures off the beaten track in over 120 countries across the world. With new policies in place for safety, the team are ready to help clients book their trips.

Carrie is based in Kilkenny, while the Intrepid team is in London, so she is no stranger to working remotely. However, more of her work has moved online as face-to-face canvassing with agents is no longer possible.

“We have found ourselves having to make use of social media platforms that are available to us, as a way to stay connected and engaged with our agent friends,” says Carrie.

With new travel guidelines in place across the world, Intrepid has been quick to provide alternative destinations for clients.

“We have created a brand new range of Close to Home Retreats in England, Scotland, Iceland, Turkey, Jordan, Greece, Croatia, Italy, and Morocco. These are shorter trips (3-5 days) and centre-based, so there is no moving around from hotel to hotel, which offers customers a lot of peace of mind.”

In terms of customers, Intrepid has put in place certain policies to give extra security. Carrie reassures us that travel will still be safe, as long as customers follow advice.

“Speak to your local travel agents, as they will be up to speed with the ever changing DFA advice, and make sure you purchase insurance with Covid cover!”

Intrepid trips are set to recommence on October 1st 2020. Meanwhile, Carrie will get her travel kick from exploring the local area and wider Ireland.

“I am looking forward to the world of travel opening up and feeling safe and confident to explore the world again! Until then, I am happy with some upcoming staycations and discovering all that this wonderful country has to offer.”

Of course, Carrie has been eyeing up some of the new destinations available with Intrepid Travel.

“I love the sound of our new Turkey Retreat in Fethiye, and will likely book it in the next week or so. I am obsessed with turtles and this itinerary visits a sea turtle rescue centre as well as a full day boat trip around the bay, which sounds like Heaven right now!”

