‘Back to Business’: Grant Daley, Universal Parks & Resorts

In our weekly ‘Back to Business’ series of interviews with the travel industry, Shauna McCrudden speaks to Grant Daley, Senior Business Development Manager for Universal Parks & Resorts, about reopening and his excitement for the future

Universal Parks & Resorts in Orlando, Florida has been reopened since early June and according to Grant Daley, Senior Business Development Manager for the resort destination, it has been a massive success.

“Our reopening has gone very well,” says Grant. “For the safety and health of our guests and team members, we have been implementing specific procedures and practices covering three areas – screening, spacing and sanitization.”

The resort destination has three theme parks, on-site hotels and entertainment and in order to make such a big operation even safer, Grant says they have introduced many new features.

“We have more Virtual Line™ experiences for select attractions and mobile food and drink ordering available for select venues. These are all contactless via the Official Universal Orlando Resort App.

“Our on-site hotels continue to offer benefits such as early park admission and all hotel guests have been accounted for in the new limited capacity. This includes our new value hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.”

Grant says that despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that followed, he is very excited for the future of the resort and they have even introduced new, spectacular shows.

“The Bourne Stuntacular opened in June at Universal Studios Florida,” says Grant, “and I was lucky enough to see a team member preview just before lockdown! This technologically-advanced stunt show features groundbreaking technology, high-tech props, incredible live performers and practical effects to fully immerse guests in the world of Jason Bourne.”

But his own personal travels will take him a little closer to home, “My first travels will be back to Ireland to see the trade in-person – video calls are not the same!

“Unfortunately, my own family holiday at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in August has had to be postponed, however, I am looking to reschedule as soon as travel restrictions allow me to take my kids back to the parks.”

And for Irish people who want to book flights and visit the resort, what advice does Grant give?

“The majority of postponed 2020 holidays are rebooking for next year and this is before any pent-up demand already for 2021 after months of lockdown. With the unknown impact on airlines and their future schedules, it is best to secure holidays as early as possible. That way you can secure some incredible deals!”

For more on the safety procedures at Universal Parks & Resorts visit www.universalorlando.com/safetyinfo

The travel trade can register and keep up-to-date with developments at www.universalpartnercommunity.com and with open trade webinars on 19-20th August.

Email salesandmarketing@nbcuni.com for more details

Comments

comments