‘Back to Business’: Jeanette Taylor, Blue Insurance

In our weekly ‘Back to Business’ series of interviews with the travel industry, Clodagh Dooley speaks to Jeanette Taylor, Agency Sales and Service Manager of Blue Insurance, about the company’s continued growth and the opportunities that resulted from travel disruption

According to Jeanette, there are many new opportunities within the Insurance sphere as a result of disruption to global travel.

“This requires a constantly evolving approach to the market. BlueInsurance.ie is currently launching a number of innovative products, designed to assist our clients in this challenging environment. This includes enhancing cover such as Medical Expenses Abroad resulting from Covid-19 and Cancellation Cover for insured persons diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Within the business itself, the large travel trade team platforms and systems that Blue Insurance had in place prior to Covid-19 have enabled us all to work efficiently throughout the pandemic.”

Blue Insurance is Ireland’s favourite Travel Insurance Provider and Leading Niche Insurance Provider offering Motor, House, Pet, and Gadget Insurance, along with their brand new Staycation cover. Headquartered in Blanchardstown, there are 75 employees within the company and this is growing.

Speaking about getting back to business, Jeanette says “I am enjoying the growing synergy with my team at Head Office and those colleagues working remotely due to childcare issues, underlying conditions or caring for elderly parents. Like everyone else, I have become an avid Zoomer!”

Jeanette says she is excited to be part of Blue Insurance’s continuing growth, travelling nationwide meeting old friends and new faces within the industry. “I am looking forward to sharing new developments, training enthusiastic colleagues and working with all the great people in the travel industry, who I know will give me the necessary feedback to ensure that Blue continues to provide the best Travel Insurance Cover.”

But Jeanette is also looking forward to getting back to travelling again and says “my first stop will be London to rendezvous with my daughter en route to Lanzarote for a holiday together at Geraldine McFadden’s amazing Aqua Suites!”

What advice would Jeanette give to Irish travellers who want to book flights somewhere soon?

“Everyone has to be mindful of the ever-changing advice issued by the DFA. I would advise all travellers to always book their flights with a licenced and bonded travel agent, who will ensure that they have the correct insurance for their trip. Blue’s Cancellation Cover for Covid-19, which has just been added free-of-charge to all new and existing Blue policies, provides the best cover in the Irish market. And finally, I would always advise that you ‘Don’t renew unless it’s BLUE!’”

Visit blueinsurance.ie

