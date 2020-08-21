Back to Business: Nicky Logue, Intercontinental Dublin

In our weekly ‘Back to Business’ series of interviews with the travel industry, Shauna McCrudden talks to Nicky Logue, General Manager of the InterContinental Dublin, about reopening the hotel and the support they have received from the local community

The InterContinental Dublin is one of Ireland’s leading 5-Star hotels. Set in its own beautiful grounds, the hotel is located in Ballsbridge on the outskirts of Dublin City and serves customers with its 208 rooms and suites. But despite being top-ranked, this landmark property was like any other and had to shut its doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now that it has reopened after three months of lockdown, visitors to the hotel might notice some changes. Nicky Logue, General Manager of the InterContinental Dublin and the 290 team members in the hotel have adapted the layout to make it regulation-friendly, but always in a “5-Star way”.

“Thankfully during the lockdown, we managed to do a lot of refurbishment which was real opportune timing!” says Nicky. “The ground floor looks very different now with new layouts and lovely colour schemes and fabrics.

“Of course, we had to adapt the hotel to comply with all that was required of the new regulations for Covid-19 to protect our guests and team. We are also certified under the Fáilte Ireland Safety Charter. We did the changes in our ‘5-Star way’ so they are therefore much more subtle than you would think. Our guests staying with us, or just visiting, are all very happy with the measures. Guests have said they feel very secure and safe here.”

Nicky says that since reopening back in June, each passing week has gotten better and busier. He says the support they have received from locals has been a saving grace.

“All of our food and beverage outlets have been doing well thanks to this support. Also, guests staying have been very happy to dine in the hotel as opposed to venturing out, which has really helped boost the business.”

As we are now in staycation season and many people are booking breaks around the country, Nicky says he looks forward to welcoming people from all over Ireland.

Nicky says, “I think there is so much to experience for everyone around the country. And at the InterContinental Dublin, we offer great value and have a great team who genuinely love looking after guests.”

Nicky says he is excited about heading on a staycation himself and might be travelling to Kerry, Lahinch and Clifton in September, “I feel it is essentially safe to travel within Ireland, so I am excited about the upcoming trips!”

And after that, Nicky says he is really looking forward to getting beyond the current crisis and enjoying a more ‘normal’ life.

“The home market and Irish people have been incredibly supportive in the past few months and I believe they will continue to support us throughout the winter to help get us through this crisis.

“We all need a break, especially this year, and I know there are so many parts of Ireland that Irish people have not seen. So now really is the time to explore!”

Visit intercontinentaldublin.ie

