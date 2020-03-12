Ban on trans-Atlantic flights between US and Shenghen travel zone

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the US. and the 26 Shenghen area countries of Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

The ban does not apply to Ireland but DOES apply to anyone who has been in 26 Shenghen area countries in past 14 days. The measure “suspends the entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States.”

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying US clusters were “seeded” by inbound European travellers.

Trump said the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the USA. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

Trump said “we are marshalling the full power” of the government and private sector to protect the American people.

See statement from US Department of Homeland Security here.

