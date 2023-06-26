Trending
TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Barbados loves Ireland!

Barbados loves Ireland!

0
By on Travelextras

On a balmy, sunny Tuesday last week, Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan met the Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, the Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill, at The Westbury Hotel 

Kevin with the Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, the Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill

Mr Gooding-Edghill gave an impassioned speech to the gathering of VIPs and media, thanking the Irish for supporting Barbados both before, during and after the pandemic. He noted how Irish entrepreneurs have helped build and sustain the Barbadian tourist industry through the construction of hotels. 

The Minister also praised Aer Lingus for flying direct from Manchester to Barbados and opening up the route to some of the most beautiful beaches anywhere in the world. He also encouraged Aer Lingus to add a direct flight from Ireland to Barbados and got a favourable reception to that! Aer Lingus has direct flights from Manchester to Bridgetown Barbados three times weekly between November and April, meaning there is always time to catch some winter sun in beautiful Barbados. The total flight duration from Manchester to Barbados is 8 hours and 30 minutes. 

See also  A Taste of Spain in Dublin!

And once you arrive on the Caribbean island, the minister outlined the many things visitors can do. From culinary to rum festivals. Music to sports. There is something for everyone. And if we do get there, we will be reporting in this column!

Visit aerlingus.com for more flight information to Barbados

The following two tabs change content below.

Clodagh Dooley

Latest posts by Clodagh Dooley (see all)

See also  Air Canada resumes non-stop services from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal

Comments

comments

Related posts:

A relaxing, scenic stay at the Redcastle Hotel in Donegal New Discover Limerick Pass is the first Sightseeing Pass to launch on the Wild Atlantic Way Air Canada resumes non-stop services from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal Bus Éireann’s Expressway offers options for stranded Dublin Airport passengers as car parks reach capacity this weekend
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply