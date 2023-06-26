Barbados loves Ireland!

On a balmy, sunny Tuesday last week, Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan met the Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, the Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill, at The Westbury Hotel

Kevin with the Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, the Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill

Mr Gooding-Edghill gave an impassioned speech to the gathering of VIPs and media, thanking the Irish for supporting Barbados both before, during and after the pandemic. He noted how Irish entrepreneurs have helped build and sustain the Barbadian tourist industry through the construction of hotels.

The Minister also praised Aer Lingus for flying direct from Manchester to Barbados and opening up the route to some of the most beautiful beaches anywhere in the world. He also encouraged Aer Lingus to add a direct flight from Ireland to Barbados and got a favourable reception to that! Aer Lingus has direct flights from Manchester to Bridgetown Barbados three times weekly between November and April, meaning there is always time to catch some winter sun in beautiful Barbados. The total flight duration from Manchester to Barbados is 8 hours and 30 minutes.

And once you arrive on the Caribbean island, the minister outlined the many things visitors can do. From culinary to rum festivals. Music to sports. There is something for everyone. And if we do get there, we will be reporting in this column!

Visit aerlingus.com for more flight information to Barbados

